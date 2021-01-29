New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Snack Pellets Market Will Reach USD 1.97 Million By 2026: Reports and Data



The market intelligence study on the Global Snack Pellets Market has been designed by analyzing the market essentials and conducting extensive research into different aspects of the industry. The study also evaluates the pivotal players operating in the market and depicts the global landscape of the market in a detailed manner.



Snack Pellets are the intermediate non-expanded products made with raw materials that include cereals, potatoes, or vegetable powders. These semi-finished products are generally sold to snack manufacturers who then use different methods (frying, hot air baking, etc.) and add various taste ingredients to create ready-to-eat snacks. Increased consumption of ready-to-eat, packaged food is leading to higher demand for snack pellets resulting in the growth of the snack pellet equipment market. Snack pellet equipment is of various forms, including 2D,3D laminating, etc. Changing lifestyles of the population has led to a preference for less time-consuming alternatives to food products. Health consciousness of worldwide consumers and urbanization in emerging economies are also significant factors for snack pellets market growth.



The Snack Pellets Market fragmentation and emergence of significant changes observed in the food and beverage industry are attributed to urbanization, shifting consumer preferences, and increasing population. The popular worldwide trend focusing on the presence of natural ingredients in food and beverages is on the rise. This inclination towards 'natural and fresh' food is also boosting demand for clean label products. The escalating demand for healthier substitutes for different food ingredients, especially innovative products such as plant-based meat alternatives, are paving the way for technological innovations and increasing the scope of food engineering.



In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-: Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, J.R. Short Milling, Limagrain Cereales Ingredients, Mafin, Liven S.A., Van Marcke Foods, Grupo Industrial Michel, Bach Snacks, Leng-d'Or, Balance Foods, Inc., LE Caselle, Pasta Foods Ltd., Quality Pellets A/S, Chhajed Foods Pvt. Ltd., Pellsnack-Products GmbH, Noble Agro Foods



Snack Pellets Market functioning in the food and beverage industry are also resorting to inventive methods to extend their consumer base. Fifty-nine percent of survey takers revealed that they use various platforms like online networking and digital advertising to reach an extensive range of customers. Today, consumers across the globe are able to tap the most innovative products available in the regional market. Digital media and social networking platforms have proven effective for companies attempting to broaden their reach in a way that is non-intrusive yet persuasive customers to consider regular purchases. With the increasing integration of social media in consumers' daily lives and the ever-expanding virtual marketplace, the Snack Pellets Market industry has witnessed the growth of several profitable growth opportunities and paving the way for more product innovation.



Market Drivers

The market is growing steadily owing to innovations and rising disposable incomes that have resulted in an increase in consumer expenditure on healthy snacks. The snack pellets market is seeing substantial growth opportunities due to the latest innovations in food extrusion processes and increased investments from government and private sectors towards the processed foods segment.



Regional landscape

The Asia Pacific regional segment of the snack pellets market is expected to see the highest growing market during the forecast period. The North American region also has a large share in the market. Established snack pellet manufacturing companies in the region are contributing to its steady growth.



Scope Of The Report:

The Snack Pellets Market report analyzes the present competitive landscape, underlining the ventures undertaken by the Snack Pellets Market in the industry. Strategic initiatives such as product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and other such activities have been assessed in this report, predicting the potential revenue generation associated with such deals and launches. Furthermore, the report divides the Snack Pellets Market based on segments like products, end-users, applications, business verticals, and regional markets. The study also gives a comprehensive outlook of drivers, constraints, growth prospects, and hurdles impacting the overall market along with market estimation derived by both top-down and bottom-up approaches and forecasts of the expected growth in the market value and volume.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026)

Potato

Corn

Rice

Tapioca

Multigrain

Others



Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026)

Laminated

Tridimensional

Die-Face

Gelatinized



Flavour (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026)

Plain

Flavored

Nutritional



Technique (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026)

Single-Screw Extruder

Twin-Screw Extruder



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2019–2026)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Global Competitive Landscape:

The key participants that control a considerable portion of the Snack Pellets Market are actively employing the resources at their disposal to bring about long-standing development changes. The global industry is undergoing considerable transformation, accelerating the growth of the overall market. The available growth opportunities for the sector can be capitalized on through on-going process improvements and keeping up with the economic volatility to dedicate resources to promising expansion plans.



Key point summary:

Consumers expect the Snack Pellets Market industry to continue to grow at a rapid pace

Quality is a crucial aspect of brand loyalty

Drivers boosting Snack Pellets Market growth include supply chain and raw material sourcing, advertising, the aesthetic appeal of products, technology, retail outlets, increase of digital retailers, and the brick-and-mortar establishment by online retailers

There is a high demand from consumers for innovative products, clean labels, naturally-sourced ingredients, sustainability, and a wider range of products.

Respondents are attempting better approaches to reach customers, with an emphasis on advertising and social media

Most food and beverage companies profiled in the study currently sell less than 20 percent of their products through an online platform

Operational inefficiency, which is dependent on factors like employee and production capacity, can be a hurdle for technological advancements and other innovations

The growth of this Snack Pellets Market across the globe is dependent on multiple factors; including consumer base of several Snack Pellets Market products, inorganic growth models adopted by companies, price volatility of feedstocks, and product innovation, along with their economic prospects in both producer and consumer nations.



Table of contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Increasing demand for convenience foods

3.2. Growing sophistication in food mechanism

3.3. Expansion of food retail chains



Chapter 4. Snack Pellets Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Snack Pellets Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Snack Pellets Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Snack Pellets Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Growing penetration in emerging economies

4.4.1.2. Rising focus on food extrusions

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Concerns over high acrylamide content in snack pellets

4.4.2.2. Hurdles in efficient food processing

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Snack Pellets Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry Analysis - Porter's

4.8. Snack Pellets PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Snack Pellets Market By Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Snack Pellets Type dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Potato

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Corn

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Rice

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Tapioca

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.6. Multigrain

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Snack Pellets Market By Form Insights & Trends



Continued…..



