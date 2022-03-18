Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Snap Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: SNAP stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Snap Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: SNAP stocks, concerns whether certain Snap Inc directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Apple's privacy changes would have, and were having, a material impact on the Company's advertising business, that Snap overstated its ability to transition its advertising with Apple's privacy changes, that Snap knew of, but downplayed, the risks of the impact that Apple's privacy changes had on the Company's advertising business, that Snap overstated its commitment to privacy, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



