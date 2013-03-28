Snap Promotions Sees Beer Coaster Sales Increase as Marketing Budges Rise

Lawrenceville, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- According to information released by the Promotional Products Market Research Report, the industry is expecting a boost during the economic recovery period, as demand for promotional products increases with an increase in marketing budgets. This comes as good news to Lee Eldridge, spokesperson of Snap Promotions, who says they're already seeing an increase in sales for various branded products, gifts and apparel.



Says Eldridge, "One reason we have seen an increase in sales is the fact we offer 'green' products, which are hot right now. Cork is an amazing product, and is an easily renewable resource. When you need a small quantity of coasters, for example, but are looking for something more unique than our pulpboard coasters, then cork might be an excellent solution for your project. We offer the cork coasters in a variety of shapes and sizes. They can be imprinted in one or two imprint colors with your custom artwork, and they’re eco-friendly, a great combination."



The beer coasters offered by Snap Promotions are used in direct mail pieces as well as promotional giveaways, says Eldridge. "Bars and restaurants are among our most common clients for our promotional beer coasters. Coasters provide an affordable way to promote drink specials, upcoming events, featured menu items and specific lines of beer and alcohol. Many of our clients use coasters to promote upcoming events. Partnering with a local bar or tavern to promote upcoming concerts, sporting events or theatrical productions is an effective way to market an event. And by partnering with local establishments, they can print their information on the back of the coasters and share the production costs."



Eldridge continues, saying, "It’s always interesting to see what types of businesses find new and interesting ways to promote their services. What do cab companies, bail bondsmen and lawyers have in common? Customers. If a bar patron fails to call for a cab and drives while intoxicated, they may need the services of a bail bondsman and an attorney. Many bars are happy to utilize your branded coasters, especially when your services are a benefit to their patrons. It's great to see marketing budgets picking up once again and the orders coming in."



Snap Promotions offers branded products, gifts and apparel. They provide solutions-based marketing services that will help customers achieve their target outcome brilliantly. They aim to be the only promotional products company a company will ever need. They offer more than 300,000 customized promotional products and the highest quality promotional coasters at the lowest possible prices, specializing in custom printed coasters. They offer several lines of beverage coasters from pulpboard beer coasters to gift coasters.