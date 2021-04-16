Snaperture: A Sensor-Operated Camera Trigger Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- Snaperture is a remarkable new sensor-operated camera trigger created by a Denver based Scottish Engineer, Joe Zanrè. This photography accessory also comes with a water dropper and all the necessary cabling to get you started immediately. With its easy to use smartphone interface, Snaperture is an invaluable accessory for photographers who want to engage in high speed photography. To introduce this project to the world, Joe has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous support and backing.



"As an engineer with decades of experience in mechanical, electrical, and software development, I was in a position to design a quality product", said Joe, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. As well as incorporating a real time clock, which provides intervalometer functions, Snaperture can detect when a target has reached a predetermined point in 3D space. This feature puts it in a class of its own.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/64947468/snaperture and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making a range of pledges and donations. The goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 50,000 in order to realise the tooling for injection moulding, and Joe is offering Snaperture as a reward for the backers, as well as wall-hangings that feature some stunning images produced with it. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



Snaperture is a remarkable new sensor-operated camera trigger by a Scottish Engineer, Joe Zanrè. This one of a kind photography accessory offers features that make it better than any other camera trigger, and it has been designed for both professionals and emerging photographers.



