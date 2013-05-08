SnapRecorder.com Introduces Their Portable Recording Studio, SnapRecorder to the Media

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- SnapRecorder.com introduced their Portable Recording Studio, SnapRecorder to the media. The product makes recording easy and affordable and its portable design allows artists to record while they are on the move. According to the early testers, SnapRecorder is able to match studio recording in terms of quality, while being easy on the wallet. The patent of the product is still pending.



Further examination of the product confirmed that the Portable Recording Studio is built with dual-layer of acoustic foam to reduce the surrounding noises and can be easily mounted on a microphone stand. The dual combination of acoustic foam results in clear vocal recordings for the artist. The company is also in the process of making an app for smartphones that will allow users to record, mix, and upload the captured sounds on various social media platforms.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are pleased to introduce SnapRecorder and aim to make recording simple, fun, and affordable. The product is perfect for sound recordings, pod-castings, and voice-overs, while costing a fraction of professional studios. It is apt for beginners as well as professionals who are always on the move or are looking for a home based recording solution that provides clear vocal recordings” He further added, “You have the option of either using a professional quality traditional microphone or opt for our smartphone kit that allows recording directly on your smartphone.”



According to the sources, the final prototype of the product is already approved and the production of the same is expected to start in the month of June, 2013. The product is expected to hit the market by July, 2013. The company is currently raising funds on Kickstarter for purchase of dual-layer foam, manufacturing and assembly, app development, and marketing. SnapRecorder campaign page can be found on Kickstarter.



SnapRecorder is a patent pending Portable Recording Studio that is expected to be launched this summer. The Portable Recording Studio has dual-layer foam to reduce noise and echo and offers studio quality in the comfort of your own home.



