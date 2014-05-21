Snapshot of Turkmenistanâ??S Power Market

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Snapshot of Turkmenistans Power Market market report to its offering

Snapshot of Turkmenistans Power Market



Summary



Turkmenistans power sector is monopolized by Turkmenenergo State Corporation (Turkmenenergo), which controls all power plants and Transmission and Distribution (T&D) activities. It is controlled by the Ministry of Energy. Turkmenistan relies on gas-based power generation to meet 99.9% of its power requirements and holds the sixth largest gas reserves in the world. The remainder is generated by oil and hydropower, although the overall potential of the latter is low. Solar and wind power however have huge potential, although it has not yet been utilized. Turkmenistan is a net exporter of electricity, and to meet increasing demand and boost its export potential the government is planning to invest $5 billion in the power sector by 2020. A power development plan has been drafted, which will be implemented in two phases to strengthen the power generation and T&D network.



Scope



- Turkmenistans current power market scenario.

- Turkmenistans future investment plans in the power market.

- Turkmenistans renewable energy potential.

- The regulatory framework of Turkmenistans power sector.



Reasons to buy



- Gain insight into Turkmenistans current power market structure.

- Identify the active and under construction power plants in Turkmenistan.

- Comprehend the power sector regulatory framework in Turkmenistan.

- Identify the renewable energy potential in Turkmenistan.

- Gain insight into the future investment scenario in Turkmenistan.



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Roger Campbell

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