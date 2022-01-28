SNCF Adopts Trimble as a Solution for Enterprise Common Data Environment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- Collaboration and information sharing has become a priority for enterprises across sectors in recent years. SNCF, the French railway authority, has announced that it will adopt Trimble® Quadri and Trimble Connect® software to serve as the central system within its Enterprise Common Data Environment (CDE) for Building Information Modeling (BIM) models for the next three years. The adoption of Trimble will create opportunities for the SNCF to share more information and encourage collaboration across workflows among the many different parties involved in its projects, including planners, designers, and construction teams. The choice of Trimble is ideal for the SNCF, as it is well suited to building construction and infrastructure projects and will enable the organisation to focus on the data requirements of these projects, as well as laying the foundations for the maintenance and operations phases that come after. Key to this will be the potential that the Trimble software has to improve collaboration between stakeholders and allow more information sharing.



The SNCF isn't the only organisation looking to find solutions to improve collaboration and data sharing and this is creating a broad range of opportunities when it comes to enterprise solutions jobs. Glocomms was established in 2013 and has worked with enterprises focused on teambuilding to better integrate technology and the benefits it can offer in terms of collaboration and information sharing. The firm's area of expertise is now broad, ranging from cyber security to cloud & infrastructure, as well as data & engineering, commercial services and data & analytics. A database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a sophisticated network of contacts at businesses across many different sectors ensure that the right connections can be made. The service provided by Glocomms is bespoke - the team works with permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to deliver options for every enterprise need. As a result, the firm is the obvious choice for individuals looking to take a career-defining next step in enterprise solutions jobs, as well as businesses keen to recruit for resilience.



Glocomms' networks are a vital part of the service that the firm can provide internationally with respect to hiring for enterprise solutions jobs. In the UK, the firm's reach extends to key hubs, such as London, Birmingham and Manchester. This nationwide level of support is compounded by the British team being integrated into a 1,000+ worldwide workforce. Plus, Glocomms is part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. Technology is such a fast moving, and innovative area - often operating on a borderless basis - which makes this kind of extensive reach essential in a recruitment partner. The team at Glocomms is what makes this all possible - consultants are nurtured and trained on a regular basis and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as enterprise solutions jobs, there are many other roles available via the firm today including Wordpress UI Designer, Systems Architect and Head of Sales SaaS.



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need embrace and adapt to change."



