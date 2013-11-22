Sneakers Seekers Adds Colorful, Compassionate Inkkas Line to Online Sneakers Store

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Sneakers Seekers, the growing online sneakers store, recently expanded its global collection by adding the colorful signature inkkas sneakers at www.sneakersseekers.com.



Founded in 2012 in South America, inkkas uses only authentic South American textiles that are made locally and donates a portion of all proceeds to help protect the Amazon rainforest. The funds are donated to Amazon Watch, a nonprofit that works with South American governments and local tribes to prevent the exploitation and deforestation of the rainforest.



“As vibrant as the company they represent, inkkas sneakers are an instant classic and we’re thrilled to add them to our online sneaker store,” said Stoyan Doynov, CEO, Sneakers Seekers. “Men and women alike can enjoy colorful, cool and casual looks to suit their every mood and activity with inkkas sneakers.”



With the tagline of “don’t just buy a product, buy a small piece of a better world,” inkkas offers women and men’s sneakers, plus unisex options, in high-top, low-top and slip-ons online at http://www.sneakersseekers.com/Inkkas-Brands/b/7889056011. The standout shoes in a variety of fabrics retail from $75 to $85 and also include free domestic ground shipping.



In addition to the new line of inkkas sneakers, Sneakers Seekers also offers Adidas, AND1, Blackstone, Converse, Generic Surplus, Gola, Ipath, Jambu, Jordan, Nike, Puma, Radii, Reebok, Steve Madden, Timberland, TUK, Vlado Footwear and many more for affordable prices through its growing online sneakers store.



About Sneakers Seekers

Sneakers Seekers delivers brand-name athletic shoes at great prices. We specialize in sneakers and professional athletic footwear, as well as limited-edition, lifestyle, retro, and hard-to-find sneakers and shoes. Offering a great alternative to crowded malls and overpriced websites, Sneakers Seekers is a valuable resource for teens, parents, athletes, sports enthusiasts and anyone interested in comfort.



Contact:

Name: Stoyan D Doynov

Phone: (305) 766-5204

Email: info@sneakersseekers.com