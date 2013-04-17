Sneakers Seekers Offers Top Selection for Spring Sports

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- As the NBA playoffs approach, spring school sports gear up and kids of all ages get ready for more outdoor action, Sneakers Seekers offers a complete range of the newest name-brand shoes at affordable prices online at www.sneakersseekers.com.



This spring, high top sneakers and casual sneakers are top-sellers for both men and women. Sneaker lovers can search by gender, brand, size, sale items and more to find the perfect pair.



“As more and more people look to run, walk, ride and play outside, it’s the perfect time to find the latest in spring sneakers,” said Stoyan Doynov, owner. “At Sneakers Seekers, we offer the newest shoes from all major name brands, great fashion and function, and a variety of high-top sneakers and casual sneakers for spring, summer and beyond.”



Sneakers Seekers carries the hottest brands in shoes, including Adidas, Nike, Jordan, Converse, Puma, Radii, Ipath, Superga, Jambu, Blackstone and more as well as limited-edition sneakers and designer shoes and apparel from Adidas Originals by Originals Jeremy Scott, Adidas Originals by Originals David Beckham, Converse John Varvatos, Radii Black Book and others. Athletes can also check out running shoes, basketball shoes, hiking shoes and other options in high-top and low-top, casual and high-end sneakers.



All shoes from Sneakers Seekers include free domestic ground shipping and easy returns.



About Sneakers Seekers

Sneakers Seekers delivers brand-name athletic shoes at great prices. We specialize in sneakers and professional athletic footwear, as well as lifestyle, retro, and hard-to-find sneakers and shoes. Offering a great alternative to crowded malls and overpriced websites, Sneakers Seekers is a valuable resource for teens, parents, athletes, sports enthusiasts and anyone interested in comfort and fashion. For more information, please visit http://www.sneakersseekers.com



