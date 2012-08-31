Sneakerskins, LLC Introduces Decorative Shoe Coverings for College Football Fans

Chatsworth, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- Sneakerskins, creator of decorative covering for sneakers and shoes, has just introduced several new designs for the college sports teams that are ranked in the Top 25 in the nation. Chief among them are Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida State, South Carolina, Michigan, Michigan State, Boise State and Arkansas, among others.



According to the company’s spokesperson making the announcement, Sneakerskins are decorative shoe coverings representing the top college teams in the nation. Each pair of Sneakerskins has the college’s logo and colors on it and are designed to wear over tennis shoes or sneakers. Fans can wear them to various sporting events or other fan gatherings.



As the leading provider of decorative shoe coverings for sports fans, Sneakerskins currently offers over 50 college logos and colors that fans can now wear to their next athletic or sporting event. Many of these teams are ranked in the Top 25 in the nation, according to 2012 AP Top 25 Poll.



“We are very excited to be offering Sneakerskins as the college football season kicks off this week with several very high profile games,” says the company’s spokesperson. Sneakerskins is officially licensed to provide decorative shoe coverings with team logos and colors for over 70 college teams.



“With the 2012 football season starting this week, we believe these new shoe coverings are great for fans to go out all dressed up to support their favorite team and their favorite sport,” says the company’s spokesperson.



Its motto being “One Skin For All!” Sneakerskins is focusing their attention on providing Sneakerskins to all college sports fans to wear to the games, tailgating and other outdoor events. “There’s no doubt it’s fun to wear these specific sports-branded sneakers covers. It’s kind of like a hat for your shoe,” says the spokesperson.



“Besides supporting their team, Sneakerskins protects fans’ expensive tennis shoes/sneakers,” adds company’s spokesperson. “Sometimes at the games or in the stadium, it can be dirty or muddy. So, in putting on a pair of Sneakerskins over your shoes, you’ll be protecting your shoes. It’s a win-win for the fan”.



