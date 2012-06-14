SNMP Component Updated With IPV6 Compatibility

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- SNMPSource.com released the new improved version of SNMP .net component which enhance the IP protocol support. The main updates of this version include:



- Add IPV6 protocol support

- Add SNMP Trap IPV6 support

- Improve Encryption Algorithms and Authentication Algorithms



SnmpSource component is an adaptable, full-featured, enterprise-level, 100% powerful .net library for building cross-platform, real-time applications to monitor the network performance. Full set of C# and VB.net examples are available to perform many functions such as, SNMP GET, SNMP GETNEXT, SNMP BULK, SNMP WALK, SNMP TRAP, Mib XML Viewer etc. This SNMP component allows developer to build comprehensive reliable and scalable SNMP-based management applications in short time.



SNMP Components come with full set of C# and VB.net examples to perform many functionalities such as, SNMP GET, SNMP GETNEXT, SNMP BULK, SNMP WALK, SNMP TRAP, Mib XML Viewer etc. It will help international developers to build comprehensive reliable and scalable SNMP-based management applications in shorter time.



New user can download and try SNMP component free at xx with no cost and no obligation at http://snmpsource.com/Download.asp



SNMP .NET Component main features include:



- Multi SNMP version support: Complete support for SNMPv1 (RFC 1155, RFC 1157), SNMPv2c (RFC 3416) and SNMPv3.

- Simple MIB file to XML convertion and display

- Support SMIv1 and SMIv2

- SNMPV3 support both DES and 128 bits AES encryption algorithms

- SNMPV3 support both MD5 and SHA authentication algorithms

- Support both IPV4 and IPV6 protocol

- Synchronized and Asynchronized Snmp request

- Full set of C# and VB.net examples to perform many functionalities such as, SNMP GET, SNMP GETNEXT, SNMP BULK, SNMP WALK, SNMP TRAP, Mib XML Viewer etc.

- Comes with 30 day trail period

- Can be redistributed royalty-free as part of user’s application

- Easy to use for .net developer



“Meeting the specific needs of our customers is an important part of our business model,” said Dr Ge, co-founder, director, and technology manager of SNMPSource.com,”With the release of new SNMP Component, SNMPSource extends its expertise and leadership in the SNMP segment by delivering easy-to-use, full-featured products ideal for building cross-platform, real-time applications to monitor the network performance."



To start the free test drive, visit

http://snmpsource.com/Index.asp



About SNMPSource.com

SnmpSource offers users a comprehensive toolkit for quick development of reliable and scalable SNMP-based management applications. SnmpSource component is a 100% powerful .net library for building cross-platform, real-time applications to monitor the network performance.