SnorBan Aids in the Brain Scrubbing Process

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Recent scientific studies suggest that the SnorBan snoring relief mouthpiece can have a positive effect on brain functioning thanks to its ability to aid in the brain scrubbing process.



According to a new study published in The Journal Science, when we go to sleep our brains begin a neural cleaning process that clears away toxic by-products that accumulate while you’re awake. The glymphatic system helps with mental acuity, functioning, and may even help prevent Alzheimer’s disease, however it is almost ten time more active when people are unconscious than when they’re awake. As such, the need for a full night’s sleep may be even more important than previously thought.



The SnorBan snoring relief aid has been shown in multiple medical reports to help with both the duration and the depth of snorers’ sleep habits, which leads to more time for the glymphatic system to complete its cleaning. SnorBan is the premier oral mandibular advancement device on the market today for snoring relief, helping both snorers and their partners get the night’s sleep that their bodies need.



To see how SnorBan works and to read official medical reports about its results, visit their website at http://www.snorban.com/. They can also be found online on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube, or can be contacted via telephone at (720) 663-8064.



About SnorBan

SnorBan is the first and still foremost oral mandibular advancement device for snoring aid currently available. The flagship product of Snoring Relief Labs, SnorBan has helped hundreds of thousands of snorers and their partners the world over get a better nights sleep. Located in beautiful Denver, Colorado, Snoring Relief Labs has been dedicated to snoring relief for over 20 years.