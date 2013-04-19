Snow Getting in the Way of Colorado Marathon

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- It appears that a late season snowstorm may cause the inaugural Horsetooth Marathon, scheduled for this Sunday in Fort Collins, Colorado to be cancelled. Parts of the state received 20 inches of snow earlier this week. The race was set to be run through Lory State Park and Horsetooth Mountain Park, each with still at least a foot of snow cover.



Running in snow isn’t always a bad thing, as long as the runner has the proper attire. Warm, moisture wicking clothing, that is breathable allows for runners to stay dry during winter races. Running apparel, such as that by Expert Brand, which has inherent moisture wicking, is a great investment for winter athletes.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com or http://wholesale.expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com