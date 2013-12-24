Snow Lizard Launches New Website at SnowLizardProducts.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Snow Lizard, a mobile accessories company, has expanded onto the web through its new website at SnowLizardProducts.com. The professionally designed website was launched to provide users with a means to learn more about the firm’s products, and includes an innovative online store from which its product line can be conveniently ordered.



The website utilizes powerful servers, creative design elements, and a wide range of advanced features to increase functionality and user-friendliness.



The homepage includes a large and prominent slideshow banner that displays the company’s products, such as its signature Waterproof iPhone Case and Portable iPhone Charger. This unique feature allows the website to attract potential clients while serving the practical role of providing information and images of the company’s wares.



Each of Snow Lizard’s product lines has their own dedicated section that includes photos, descriptions, specifications, and prices. This includes SLXTREME, an innovative line of cases for various Apple mobile devices that are durable, waterproof, solar-powered, and capable of boosting batteries; SLPOWER, slim and ultra-portable chargers with dual USB ports; and an accessories page for additional gear such as bike mounts and belt clips.



Users have the option of creating an account on the website that allows them to easily purchase an item or receive email updates about Snow Lizard’s products and deals. SnowLizardProducts.com also includes a social media section that allows users to follow the company on various social media platforms (such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) and see its activities.



Overall, the website is designed to expand the Snow Lizard’s online presence, which is vital for business growth in the 21st century.



About Snow Lizard

Snow Lizard was founded by Steve Calle, CEO, and Andreas Haase, Chief Creative Officer. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with its industrial design house based in Park City, Utah.