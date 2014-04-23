Snow Sports Market in UK - April 2014: Global Industry Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Market Survey On Snowsports Industry In UK April 2014: Global Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products And Competitive Landscape



Aside from growing the snowsports customer base as a whole, complimentary pre-season and post-season lessons in the UK could also aid brand loyalty by tying a customer



in to a given brand’s ecosystem. Operators could take a more hands-on approach and have their own reps or instructors leading or contributing to lessons to customers



in the UK, thereby creating a sense of uniformity and trust for both first-timers and experienced skiers.



Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/snowsports-uk-april-2014



Table of Content



Introduction



Definition

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Snowsports market finally bottoms out and enjoys minor growth in 2012/13

Growth is expected to continue over the next five years…

Figure 1: Forecast volume of the UK snowsports market, 2007/08-2017/18

Figure 2: Forecast value of the UK snowsports market, 2007/08-2017/18

but a range of factors will limit the rate of recovery

Market factors

The Pound has performed well against key currencies

Poor snow conditions in Eastern Europe could harm reputation

French ski host ban could see demand shift to other destinations

Global warming poses a significant threat to low-elevation resorts

Sochi Winter Olympics expected to boost interest

Market share

Crystal cements pole position after merger with First Choice

Neilson acquisition should see the underperforming operator bounce back

Parent company TUI has increased its market share to 41%

Companies, brands and innovation

Crystal circumvents ski host ban by partnering with Evolution ski school

Club Med promises a 50% refund if half the pistes are closed

Ski resorts offer cash incentives to airlines and border crossings

Mountain Base offers to pay truancy fines

Intrawest Passport lift pass offers free skiing to under-12s

The consumer

A quarter have taken a snowsports holiday in the past

Figure 3: Snowsports holiday experience, January 2014

High demand for Switzerland contrasts with a low market share

Figure 4: Future snowsports destinations, January 2014

First-timers are key, but low repeat business is a challenge for the industry

Figure 5: Last snowsports holiday behaviour, January 2014

School and university trips are a key stepping stone for the industry

Impact of French ski host ban will be limited

Demand for warmth and relaxation provide a ceiling to future growth

Figure 6: Reasons for disinterest in snowsports holidays, January 2014

Natural landscape appeal could drive sales among older demographics

Figure 7: Attitudes towards snowsports holidays, January 2014

People recognise the need for insurance, but may be lacking sufficient cover

What we think



Issues and Insights



How can operators improve loyalty and encourage repeat business?

The facts

The implications

How can operators offset the impact of an ailing schools segment?

The facts

The implications



Trend Application



Trend: Nouveau Poor

Trend: Collective Intelligence

Mintel futures: Old Gold



To Get Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/195637



Market Drivers



Key points

The Pound has performed well against key currencies

Figure 8: Index of GBP performance against key snowsports destination currencies, January 2012-March 2014

Emerging Balkan ski resorts offer significant savings

Figure 9: Top five most expensive and five cheapest European ski resorts, 2013

North American resorts are far more expensive

Figure 10: Pricing survey of North American ski resorts, 2013

Poor snow conditions in Eastern Europe could harm reputation

French Ski host ban could see demand shift to other destinations

Global warming poses a significant threat to low-elevation resorts

Sochi Winter Olympics expected to boost interest



Who’s Innovating?



Key points

Crystal circumvents ski host ban by partnering with Evolution ski school

Club Med promises a 50% refund if half the pistes are closed

Ski resorts offer cash incentives to airlines and border crossings

Mountain Base offers to pay truancy fines

Intrawest Passport lift pass offers free skiing to under-12s



Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Snowsports market finally bottoms out and enjoys minor growth in 2012/13

Figure 11: Forecast volume and value of the UK snowsports market, 2007/08-2017/18

Growth is expected to continue over the next five years…

Figure 12: Forecast volume of the UK snowsports market, 2007/08-2017/18

but a range of factors will limit the rate of recovery

Figure 13: Forecast value of the UK snowsports market, 2007/08-2017/18

Forecast methodology



Segment Performance



Key points

Tour operators have maintained market share throughout the recession

Figure 14: Market share of snowsports market, by holiday type, 2007/08-2012/13

The schools market failed to enter recovery in 2012/13

France continues to dominate the market with a 35% share

Figure 15: Market share of snowsports market by destination, by number of holidaymakers, 2012/13

North American market could be boosted by no-frills, transatlantic airfares

Scandinavia offers significant opportunities for expansion

Eastern European and Balkan products will be a tough sell in 2014



Market Share



Key points

Crystal cements pole position after merger with First Choice

Figure 16: Market share of operator sales by brand, by number of holidaymakers, 2012/13

Neilson acquisition should see the underperforming operator bounce back

Parent company, TUI, has increased its market share to 41%



Companies and Products



TUI Travel

Crystal Ski

Thomson Ski

Hotelplan

Figure 17: Key financials for Hotelplan UK, 2011 and 2012

Inghams

Esprit

Ski Total

Neilson

Skiworld

Figure 18: Key financials for Skiworld Limited, 2012 and 2013

Ski Safari



To Read Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/195637



The Consumer – Snowsports Holiday Experience



Key points

A quarter have taken a snowsports holiday in the past

Figure 19: Snowsports holiday experience, January 2014

Snowsports remain an exclusive market with high barriers to entry



The Consumer – Future Snowsports Destinations



Key points

High demand for Switzerland contrasts with a low market share

Figure 20: Future snowsports destinations, January 2014

Downward pressure on airfares could boost the North American market

Interest in Eastern Europe is low, but cost savings could boost demand

Interest in domestic trips is high, particularly among seasoned skiers

Scandinavian market could enjoy boost from multi-activity demand



The Consumer – Last Snowsports Holiday Behaviour



Key points

First-timers are key, but low repeat business is a challenge for the industry

Figure 21: Last snowsports holiday behaviour, January 2014

School and university trips are a key stepping stone for the industry

Ski host ban will only have a muted impact among seasoned skiers

Young people are the most likely to have booked independently

Off-peak opportunities

Ski lessons key to boosting demand for packaged products



The Consumer – Reasons for Disinterest in Snowsports Holidays



Key points

Demand for warmth and relaxation limit growth potential

Figure 22: Reasons for disinterest in snowsports holidays, January 2014

Beginner packages not the only way to appeal to non-skiers/snowboarders

Grey gold sales hindered by fitness and age concerns

High costs are a barrier to entry

Schumacher accident could have fuelled concern over safety

Increase non-ski activities to boost perceptions of value for money



The Consumer – Attitudes towards Snowsports Holidays



Key points

Natural landscape appeal could drive sales among older demographics

Figure 23: Attitudes towards snowsports holidays, January 2014

Popularity of annual policies means may people lack sufficient cover

Off-slope activities provide an opportunity to differentiate

Significant demand for pre-season lessons in the UK

Demands for guaranteed snow will harm growth in emerging destinations



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://industry-research-reports.blogspot.com/