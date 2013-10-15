Warren, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- According to Do-Cut Power Equipment Warehouse experts, October is the best time to service a snow blower. Early servicing ensures preparedness for an early blast of winter snow. Servicing can be done by a do-it-yourselfer, or at a local repair shop.



Snow Thrower Maintenance Tips;



A do-it-yourselfer, you should consider the following routine maintenance procedures:



- Check and/or change the OIL for 4-cycle models. Be sure the snow blower is clean and filled to the correct capacity.

- Change out the SPARK PLUG. Consult the owner’s manual or check with a local dealer to ensure the proper plug has been used.

- Check the SCRAPER to be sure it isn’t worn beyond usefulness or is too rusted. If questionable, replace the scraper with a fresh one.

- The ROTOR BLADES, or paddles should be inspected to ensure they are not worn beyond the indicator (usually a hole or notch near the edge of the blade) or in danger of wearing out during the season. It’s not a bad idea to keep a set on hand for when they finally do wear out.

- Don’t forget the HARDWARE. Little screws, nuts and bolts corrode in the wet, salty winter environment. Inspect cables and connection to ensure they are not at the end of their lifespan.

- FRESH FUEL! With more and more ethanol finding its way into gas, it’s important to properly manage the fuel used in equipment. Ethanol can cause degradation of the components in the fuel system, and stale gas in general, will gunk up the carburetor. There are many ethanol treatments available to reduce complications, and stabilizers to keep the fuel fresh. Empty old gas before storing for the season and always treat the gas used, year-round. Never try to start a snow blower with old fuel in it.



If a professional mechanic is required, it is better to get a snow blower in early for service. This will help to beat the lines when winter suddenly shows its face. This will also provide sufficient time and better choice should the mechanic recommend purchasing a new model.



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Power Equipment Warehouse and its affiliates are family owned and operated since 1947. Brands of power equipment supplies sold include: Toro, Husqvarna, Honda, Little Wonder, Mantis, MTD, JRCO, Ryan, Brown, Bluebird, Permagreen, Trac-Vac, Trimmertrap, Jungle Jims, Velke and many, many more. Power Equipment Warehouse is the trusted name in the outdoor power equipment industry.