Some of the major key players profiled in the study are :

Michelin (France), Goodyear (United States), Bridgestone (Japan), Continental (Germany), Pirelli (Italy), Hankook (South Korea), Sumitomo (TBC Brands) (United States), Yokohama (Japan), Maxxis (Cheng Shin Rubber) (Taiwan), Zhongce (China).



Scope of the Report of Snow Tires:

Snow tire is also known as winter tire. It is basically used in winter or snow season and specially in countries which continuously have such season. Snow tire have a tread design with the larger gaps as compare to that of the conventional or summer tires. This increases traction on snow and ice. The market of snow tire is increasing due to various factors like snow tire can be used in both winter and summer season, and advancement in tire is further trending in market. While some of the factors like stringent norms associated with the product, comparatively fragile and poor handling of vehicles by this snow tire is further hampering the market growth.



Market Trends:

Growing preference of winter tire as compare to conventional tires



Opportunities:

Companies are offering insurance premiums for vehicles equipped winter tires

Growing number of personal and commercial vehicles



Market Drivers:

Rising concern about safety of vehicles during winter or snow season

Growing automotive sector in countries having cold climate



Challenges:

Stringent norms associated with the winter tire market



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Non-studded Tyres, Metal-studded Tyres), Application (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Purchase Mode (Online, Offline)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



