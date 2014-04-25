Warren, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- To extend the life of snow removal equipment, it is imperative to conduct a few simple tasks prior to storing the equipment over the summer. To ensure the equipment functions well when needed, the experts at Do-Cut's Power Equipment Warehouse remind us that now is the time to prep the equipment.



At the peak of summer, when it’s 80 degrees and sunny, no one wants to think about what is happening to the inside of their equipment as it sits in the back of the garage or shed under a layer of dust. As a result, some questions understandably go unasked and unanswered: Was the gas emptied? How dirty was the oil when the snow stopped falling? Are the paddles worn down? Will it be as ready as possible when needed?



The best time to answer those questions is now, while they are least pressing. That’s why Do-Cut’s Power Equipment Warehouse offers some quick, helpful tips on how not to neglect a snow thrower during the summer months:



1. Replace the spark plug. A fresh spark plug will reduce emissions, increase fuel efficiency and make starting easier. Heavily used plugs become worn & fouled and don’t perform as well.

2. Remove & replace the oil. Old, dirty oil degrades, loses viscosity, and thereby does not lubricate as well. This causes engine wear. Drain as much of the old oil as possible and replace with fresh oil. Consult the owner’s manual to be sure you are using the correct oil.

3. Inspect wear parts. Some items are designed to wear over time and will require replacement when necessary. During milder winters, these items may remain viable for use if they have not seen much action, but check them anyway as they may be left over from the previous season. These items include scraper blades, paddles, skid shoes and belts, among others.

4. Lubricate bearings. Lubricate wheel, auger and impeller bearings.

5. Clean & degrease. Remove any excess grease and check the integrity of bearings.

6. Check tires and tubes. Make sure the tires have not become worn or cracked and, if tubes are used, that they will hold pressure.

7. Stabilize fresh fuel. Keep recently added fuel fresh by adding stabilizers. This will extend the life and quality of fuel so that it does not cause carburetors to corrode or clog, making starting easier and the need for repairs less likely.

8. Store in a cool, dry place. Cover the unit to prevent dust accumulation and place somewhere out of harm’s way, preferably a dry are out of the sun.



About Power Equipment Warehouse

Power Equipment Warehouse and its affiliates are family owned and operated since 1947. Brands of power equipment supplies and OEM parts sold include: Toro, Husqvarna, Honda, Little Wonder, Mantis, MTD, JRCO, Ryan, Brown, Bluebird, Trac-Vac, Trimmertrap, Jungle Jims, Velke and many, many more. Power Equipment Warehouse is the trusted name in the outdoor power equipment industry.