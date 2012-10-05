Snowmobile Helmets and Other Gear from the New 2013 Line of Products Are Available at Sledup.com

London, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Winter is just around the corner and across North America people are starting to dream about cold weather sports. For adults and kids alike, snowmobiling is a great way to get out and enjoy the cold weather and winter scenery while zipping along across the snow-covered land.



Sledup.com, a company that is North America’s number one source for anything and everything related to snowmobiling, is currently bringing in the new 2013 line of snowmobile helmets, jackets and other gear. The company carries a wide range of well-known and high-quality brands of snowmobile items including Choko, Coldwave, Klim and many more.



“Sledup.com brings you the most up to date sled gear at lowest prices,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that the company has massive buying power and negotiates the best deals that nobody else in the Snowmobile industry can do.



“Our hi volume operation lets us sell the same products seen in Snowmobile dealers across the country for as much 70% less.”



People who are interested in shopping for snowmobile gear will find that the Sledup.com website is extremely user friendly. Handy category tabs located across the top of the home page will help shoppers find what they are looking for quickly and easily. In addition, a list of popular brands on the left-hand side of the page offers additional selections.



For example, anyone who is in the market for snowmobile jackets for kids can select the “Kid’s” tab and then “Kid’s Snowmobile Coats” to be taken to a page that features dozens of choices. Each jacket is accompanied by a thumbnail image of the item. Clicking on the photo will bring up a much larger photo along with detailed product information.



One of the many new products for 2013 includes the Klim Storm 2-Piece Men’s Snowmobile Suit in blue. The jacket features Gore-Tex® two-layer performance shell technology, and is guaranteed to keep the wearer dry. Two vertical outside chest ventilation intakes and two vertical back ventilation exhausts help make this suit extremely breathable. The pants feature Klim’s exclusive seat dry tech construction, max flow ventilation side zippers, and an internal comfort liner.



About Sledup.com

Sledup.com, a division of Crazy Al’s Powersports Supply, has been in business since 1983. Since then the company has expanded its inventory to supply its customers with one of North America's largest selection of snowmobile gear through both its website and its massive retail location, Crazy Al's Powersports Supply in London Ontario Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.sledup.com