Snowmobilers Turn to Sledup.com to Get Top-rated Brands for up to 70 Percent Less

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2011 -- With winter just around the corner, and many locations already experiencing the excitement of the first snow fall of the season, people are gearing up to enjoy an array of cold weather sports.



Snowmobiling has become one of the most thrilling and popular winter activities. From exploring the back woods to racing friends down the side of a mountain, the exhilarating sport gives people the ability to fly through snow or ice covered terrain freely and with a great amount of speed.



As with most fun winter sport activities, there is an array of snowmobile gear needed to ensure safety, comfort and warmth. But as anyone who has enjoyed the activity knows, the costs for such gear can add up.



With the lowest snowmobile gear pricing in the industry, people are turning to Sledup.com for all of their sledding needs. The new site is the first fully functional snowmobile clothing website and is a division of Crazy Al’s Powersports Supply based in London Ontario, Canada. The company has been in business since 1983 and offers a variety of snowmobile gear from some of the best known brands in the industry.



Beating the industry price on one of the hottest brands available, Klim snowmobile clothing, Sledup.com provides high-quality gear at an affordable price. Men, women and children can choose from a range of top-quality goods including gloves, hats, beanies, briefs, bibs, vests, neck warmers, pullovers, boots, jackets, pants, socks, snowmobile helmets and more.



According to the site, Sledup.com features such an extensive list of snowmobile gear; they can offer the lowest prices in the industry.



“Sledup.com, ‘WE ARE CANADIAN EH,’ is North America’s No. 1 source for everything snowmobile. Sledup.com brings you the most up-to-date sled gear at the lowest prices,” states the site. “Sledup.com has massive buying power and negotiates the best deals that nobody else in the snowmobile industry can do. Our high volume operation lets us sell the same products seen in snowmobile dealers across the country for as much 70 percent less.”



Other popular brands offered on Sledup.com include Choko, Boulet, CKX, Gmax, Zoan Woody’s, Coldwave, HJC, Bronco and more.



In addition to snowmobile clothing, the site also features ATV seats and boxes, sled parts, luggage, snowmobile tracks and studs, protective gear and accessories.



About Sledup.com:

Recently launched, Sledup.com is the first fully functional snowmobile clothing site offering the industry’s lowest pricing. The site is a division of Crazy Al’s Powersports Supply, in business since 1983. The company has expanded their inventory to supply customers with one of North America’s largest selection of snowmobile gear with their new website and massive retail location, Crazy Al’s Powersports Supply in London Ontario, Canada. To see how the company beats industry pricing, visit http://www.Sledup.com