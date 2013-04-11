SnowPiff's Snow Cream - This Delicious Healthy Dessert Satisfies Everyone's Sweet Tooth

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- For the best desserts and treats in California, you will not be disappointed with the freshness delivered by SnowPiffs Shavery. SnowPiff's Shaved Snow Cream is a unique take on ice cream made out of real seasonal fresh fruit and natural ingredients. Piff has mastered the art of frozen desserts by combining all the best elements into one delicious treat. They start by transforming the fresh fruit and ice cream into a block of ice. Next, lightly shaving the ice into snow flakes produces an amazing yet creamy snow ice. It's loaded with layers of flavor that can intensify your tastebuds with every bite. This flakey concoction tastes like an indulgence, but surprisingly comes in at under 70 calories per serving.



SnowPiff's snow cream is fully customizable to your personal tastes and desires. The process is simple—1. Choose your flavor of snow cream, including a selection of seasonal fruit flavors like strawberry, pineapple and peach. 2. Select your toppings from 32 varieties of fresh fruits, nuts, sprinkles and sweet treats. 3. Choose from 4 drizzles including caramel and chocolate. 4. DIG IN! You will be amazed at the difference in texture and flavor that Snow Cream provides over your traditional frozen yogurt or ice cream. Best of all it has fewer calories and is much more satisfying after you're finished. Don't be surprised if you're caught daydreaming about your next visit to SnowPiffs to try some more!



SnowPiff's Snow Cream is different than Hawaiian Shaved Ice and Taiwanese Shaved Snow in more ways than one. Not only is SnowPiffs Shaved Snow Cream lighter and fluffier, but the ingredients are fused together into a new ice cream with more depth and creaminess. This Snow Cream is not icey or chunky, but full of satisfaction even on an empty stomach. There's only one SnowPiffs Shavery and one taste will make you a fan for life! Be sure to ask about their fantastic catering services for weddings, parties, corporate events and other get togethers. There's no better way to add flavor to your next event than with SnowPiffs Shaved Snow, Cupcakes and Desserts.



When visiting SnowPiffs Shavery for the first time, you are encouraged to be creative in building your very own Shaved Snow Cream. So don't worry about running out of ideas on which fruit or toppings to pick because they will have you covered. No longer do you have to feel guilty about enjoying a frozen treat. Now, dessert can be healthy AND fun! SnowPiffs internet cafe and bakery are open late and serves lattes, cappuccinos, and other sweet treats like cupcakes, cake pops, parfaits, and French macaroons. To try your first snow cream stop by SnowPiffs today at 4373 Woodman Ave, Sherman Oaks CA, 91423 or visit their website at http://www.SnowPiffs.com to view the Menu, Photo Gallery and Franchise Opportunities.



About SnowPiffs

SnowPiffs Shaved Snow is a new form of ice cream dessert that leaves you fully satisfied. It's light & filled with a banging freshness. Visit our Cafe and Bakery for a variety of treats, coffees and other desserts. We are located in Sherman Oaks, California and open late 7 days a week.



SnowPiffs

Piff@snowpiffs.com

4373 Woodman Ave Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(818) 276-6956

http://www.snowpiffs.com