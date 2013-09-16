Snowy Field Possible for 2014 Super Bowl

West Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- As we know Super Bowl 2014 will be held at at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. on Feb 2,2014. Super Bowl XLVIII will be the first outdoor Super Bowl ever. Super Bowl 2014 will be playeed in cold weather and sources reveal that it could be historical with a snowstorm.



Bernie Rayno Senior Meteorologist at AccuWeather.com says that game falls during a climate logical favorable time for a snowstorm in the New York City area. The biggest snowstorms, including nor'easters, occur in late January to early February, and again in March for the New York City area. The biggest snowstorms, including north easters, occur in late January to early February, and again in March for the New York City area.



The normal high is 40 degrees with a normal low of 25. At kickoff around 6:30 p.m., the temperature would be about 36 degrees with typically a northwest wind of 8 to 16 mph.



During the last 13 years, the New York City area high has ranged from 32 to 50 degrees. There have been rain and snow showers on Feb. 2, but there have been snowstorms within two weeks of the date, including 18 inches of snow on Jan. 26-27, 2011.



The major problem facing any Super Bowl in terms of weather is that it is not a one-day event. The game is the culmination of a week-long slate of events, including practices, media day and other activities.



A major snowstorm could shut things down for days or cause a major impact for fans if the snow came during the game.



Rayno also added that though it is only a small risk it is much greater when compared to the other stadiums or venues that have hosted the Big Game so far.



Contact: John Danial Smith

Email: johndanialsmith@gmail.com

Website: http://www.superbowlcommercials2014.org/