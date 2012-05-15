SNS Takes the Pressure off Homeowners

Summerville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- SNS Pressure Washing & Lawn Care, a Charleston area company announced new programs that offer special pricing for the summer months today. Homeowners in the Charleston-Summerville area can get their house in shape for summer at very affordable rates. For residential pressure washing, the first story of their home can be pressure cleaned for only $75. Adding a second story is only $25 extra.



"We know with this economy that customers are looking for real value. Cheap doesn't equal value though," advises Jones. "I always tell customers to make sure whoever they hire is using professional equipment and has lots of experience. You don't want someone learning on your home. The damage can be expensive."



Customers can also save on lawn care with pricing starting as low as $35. They offer senior citizen and military discounts as well.



SNS Pressure Washing & Lawn Care has been in business for more than 10 years and Jones has been a Charleston area resident himself for 30 years. Jones says his company takes great pride in treating each customer's job like they are doing it for family. Their goal is to provide the best pressure washing and lawn service with genuine South Carolina hospitality and care.



For more information, visit http://snspressurewashing.com.



About SNS Pressure Washing

SNS Pressure Washing is a professional pressure cleaning service with over 10 years experience providing high quality power washing for residential and commercial customers in the Charleston-Summerville area.