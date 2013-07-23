"So, You Think I Am Too Little to Bake!" Tasty New Book Inspires Children to Bake Up a Storm in the Kitchen and in Life.

Fayetteville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Dineen C Smith was forced to witness every mother’s worse nightmare; her young son in a coma for 23 days and fighting for his life. However, after he finally woke up and gallantly soldiered through rehab, Smith was starkly reminded that anything in life is possible. With a fresh new perspective on life and a driving urge to help change the lives of young people, Smith embarked on mission to share all she had learned.



Though a welder by trade and committed to her military family lifestyle, Smith’s passion for baking saw her volunteer her skills among young people in Fort Lewis, Washington. “I just loved watching them bake, being creative and witnessing the enjoyable results of their efforts,” says Smith. Continuing, “This desire to help came from my Son’s inspiring proof that anything is possible in life and we should never give up.”



Wanting to help hundreds of thousands of children around the world with their baking and development escapades, Smith is delighted to announce the launch of her new book – ‘So, You Think I Am Too Little To Bake!’.



The delightful children’s cookery book walks young chefs right through the very basics of baking to the point where they can whip up their own culinary creations.



As Smith explains, the experience is about so much more than just getting busy in the kitchen.



“Baking allows children to put their minds to something, infuse themselves with effort and enjoy the pride that comes from quick results. I want children and teenagers to see and understand that they can achieve anything they put their minds to. Baking is a great first step and embodies philosophies that they can carry with them for life,” she says.



Smith’s ultimate dream is to have a television show commissioned, based on her book. “The show would be amazing! It would be a baking challenge for children and teens and the reward would be cash prizes and a cover on teen magazine and baking magazine!” she adds.



