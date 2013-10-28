London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Following the huge success of the last event, So..Amazing is proud to announce that its next Health and Lifestyle Show is due to be held on Saturday, 30th November, 2013, at the Holiday Inn Express, Ilford.



The event will allow visitors to meet face-to-face with some of the top health experts in London. The show also acts as an ideal opportunity for local businesses to promote their products, meet new customers, and promote their business.



At the show, there will be a huge array of events – and there is sure to be something to keep everyone entertained. Those attending will have the opportunity to indulge themselves with pampering sessions, get advice about health issues from local business owners, and attend one of the free inspirational health and lifestyle workshops.



Feedback about the last Health and Lifestyle event has been incredibly positive; One happy exhibitor said:



"Just to let you know that I am absolutely delighted with the success of the whole day and with the results. You ran the event in a really slick, professional and customer oriented way.



The enthusiasm and energy that the event has generated has made it all worthwhile. I have some very positive leads which I will follow up.”



“I also received some terrific feedback from my team. In their words, they 'had a ball' and really enjoyed the whole day. The structure of the day, the facilities and service was superb. The promotion that my company received was also excellent.”



Andrea Richards – The Accounts Navigator.



And another said:



“I was very impressed with the show, there was a great deal of choice for the customers to see and learn. The live Zumba lessons was an amazing idea, to get people involved and the guest speakers. I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the show.”



“I have taken part in a number of events before, so I came to the event with a preconception that events are mainly about making customers aware of your brand and not so much sales. But as I mentioned above I made more sales at this show than I have at any other show, and built up awareness of the brand.”



Lorraine Smith – Got to Be Natural



The next event will be held at the Holiday Inn Express, Newbury Park, Ilford, from 10.00am-6.00pm.



If you are an independent health or lifestyle expert and would like to exhibit at the event, visit http://soamazing.co.uk/exhibitor-information/ for more details.



If you are interested in sponsoring the event, visit http://soamazing.co.uk/sponsor/



To find out more about the Health and Lifestyle Show, visit the website at: http://soamazing.co.uk/



About Health and Lifestyle Show

Business woman Suzette McLean is the London-based organiser of the Health and Lifestyle Show. Suzette believes in the need to make healthy lifestyle choices; “My aim is to provide a platform that enables people to make informed choices that will ultimately improve or give them greater control over their health”



The So…Amazing Health and Lifestyle Show brings together a host of independent health experts all under one roof.



Contact

To contact So Amazing, call:

07805 010 226

Or use our contact form at:

http://soamazing.co.uk/contact-us/



Social Media

https://twitter.com/SoAmazingEvents

https://www.facebook.com/SoAmazingEvents