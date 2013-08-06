Recently published research from Mintel, "Soap, Bath & Shower Products in China - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Soap, Bath & Shower Products in China by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers solid and liquid soap, bath and shower products. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Soap, Bath & Shower Products in China is given in CNY with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for China. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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