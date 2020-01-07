Soap Dispensers Market Size, Status and Forecast by Product, Application, Manufacturer, 2019-2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- The global soap dispensers market is anticipated to largely benefit from increasing health-consciousness among people and need to maintain high levels of health and wellness amid increasing prevalence of chronic health problems. Innovation and technological advancement could play a key role in the overall progress of the global soap dispensers market. Manufacturers are expected to make the most of the rising smart home trend to earn healthy profits in the global soap dispensers market.



Early in 2019, TOTO, a Japan-based global manufacturer of toilets, plumbing fixtures, and bathroom accessories, announced that it will unveil new IoT-connected smart home products at CES 2019. The company also announced that the products, including fully connected, smart bathrooms and offerings promising improved toilet experiences, will be introduced as part of the next level of its "Life Anew" global brand message.



TOTO, ASI, and Simplehuman are Top Manufacturers of Soap Dispensers



Some of the popular manufacturers operating in the global soap dispensers market are Umbra, Orchids International, Hayden, Dihour, OPERNEE, Zaf Enterprises, Simplehuman, Bobrick, OLpure, Hokwang, EcoDefy, Lysol, Lovair, LEXPON, ASI, PowerTRC, Simpleone Automatic Soap Dispenser, TOTO, and Ecocity.



Market Segments



By Product Type



? Automatic



? Manual



By Application



? Hotel



? Restaurant



? Hospital



? Office



? Others



High adoption of smart technology in both residential and commercial sectors is expected to create strong demand for automatic products in the global soap dispensers market. Manufacturers are introducing automatic soap dispensers with a broad opening to allow mess-free, hassle-free, and quick soap refill and a valve, preferably silicone, to help avoid messy soap clogs and drips. Commercial end users such as hospitals, hotels, and restaurants are expected to significantly increase the demand for soap dispensers. Aggressive growth of the hospitality industry and increasing tourism activities could support the growth of the global soap dispensers market. Demand for touch-free automatic dispensers that are specially designed to dispense antibacterial soap could be high in the healthcare industry.



Regional Analysis



By Region



Followed by Mexico, the US is expected to lead the soap dispensers market in North America in terms of sales volume. Strong presence of manufacturers and high export quantity could help the US to become a lucrative soap dispensers market in the region. Demand for automatic soap dispensers is projected to grow in the region due to the rise of the travel and tourism industry. On the other hand, Asia Pacific could grow at a quicker rate in the global soap dispensers market because of increasing construction of corporate buildings, hospitals, and educational institutions. Strong investments from international hotel and restaurant chains and increasing construction of new luxurious hotels could be other factors boosting the demand for soap dispensers in the developing region.



