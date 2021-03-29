Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Soap Dispensers Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Soap Dispensers Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Soap Dispensers. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bradley Corporation (United States), Simplehuman (United States), Kohler Co (United States), Grafdoer (India), Toto Ltd (Japan), Georgia-Pacific LLC (United States), American Specialties, Inc. (United States), Kohler Co. (United States), TOTA Ltd. (Japan), Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), GOJO Industries, Inc. (United States), CERA Sanitaryware Limited (India), Jaquar Group (India) and Shresmo (India).



Definition:

Soap bars can be immensely unhygienic in the public restroom and often are considered as the carrier of germs, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful microorganisms. This can result in a high risk of attracting different viral infections. Soap Dispensers are ideal in such scenarios and are predicted to gain importance in the coming years. There are two kinds of soap dispensers available like automatic and manual. The automatic soap dispenser dispenses soap when triggered. The automatic type of soap dispensers is very useful as it reduces the touch contact of the users and reduces the chances of spread. The automatic dispenser is often battery-operated or manually-operated and is available in different colors, materials, shapes, types, and technology. The soap dispenser is often found in public restrooms of a hospital, hotel, restaurants, schools, and more. The market for soap dispensers is projected to grow at a vigorous rate as the awareness towards hand hygiene has risen due to the outbreak of communicable infections like COVID-19. The increasing initiatives and programs by the government about the awareness towards health hygiene to prevent infections have fuelled the growth of the market. The importance of handwashing is the most spread message by the health care centers. Also, the increasing availability of customized and various products is expected to boost the market for soap dispensers. The outbreak situation caused by the recent COVID-19 is contributing towards the increasing adoption of hand wash practices and this is the best solution to stop the spread of the infectious virus. Therefore, the installation of soap dispensers has been increased in residential and commercial places.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Soap Dispensers Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Growth Drivers

- Increasing Adoption of Hand Wash Practices

- Increasing Availability of Customized Products

- Rising Awareness About Hygiene Among People

- Improving Lifestyle and Rising Disposable Income



Market Trends

- Increase in Need of Automatic Soap Dispensers

- The Rise in Outbreak of Covid-19, H1n1 Flu, and Other Epidemics like Covid-19



Roadblocks

- Presence of Counterfeit Products



Opportunities

- Increasing Initiative by Government and Various Health Organizations Towards Hand Hygiene

- Growing Awareness Coupled with Willingness to Spend on Hygiene Due to The Spread of Infections



Challenges

- Intense Competition Among Competitors



The Global Soap Dispensers Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Manual Soap Dispensers, Automatic Soap Dispensers), Application (Commercial (Restaurants, Hospitals, Airports, Schools, and Others), Residential), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Independent Stores, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores)), Material Type (Acrylic, Ceramic, Glass, Plastic, Stainless Steel)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



