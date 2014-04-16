Sobel as Guest Speaker at American Energy and Manufacturing Competitiveness Partnership Event

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The Council on Competitiveness and the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy is hosting the American Energy & Manufacturing Competitiveness (AEMC) Partnership Dialogue 5 on Wednesday, April 16, 2014. System Insights’ CEO will be presenting at the conference. Sobel will be speaking with The Honorable Jennifer M. Granholm Former Governor and Distinguished Practitioner of Law and Public Policy University of California, Berkeley. The session is entitled, “Aligning Forces in Clean Energy Manufacturing through a PPP Facilitating Access to Extraordinary Resources and Capabilities,” and begins at 9:45 am at the Hearst Memorial Mining Building, Berkeley, CA.



Throughout the AEMC Partnership dialogue series, three barriers have been highlighted as important to unleashing the potential for clean energy manufacturing, specifically in the areas of deploying advanced materials faster and facilitating scale up of clean energy technology manufacturing in the United States: insufficient access to capital, insufficient access to shared infrastructure, and high technical risks. Discussants will offer their opinions on the importance of these barriers. They are also asked to provide suggestions on how to overcome these barriers through participation in a tool-based PPP, for example, around advanced computing.



Sobel has over two decades of industry experience in successful startups managing the development of innovative application infrastructure software products. As one of the principal authors and architects of the MTConnect Standard, Sobel has led the industry toward significant advances in collection and analysis of Big Data.



AEMC is an outstanding gathering of leaders across industry, government, national laboratories, and academia. Collective insights will be instrumental in determining concrete actions that can be taken now to enable America to build on this distinctive time in its energy history to bolster dramatically its energy, manufacturing, and economic competitiveness over the next 20 years and beyond.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The System Insights’ flagship product - VIMANA - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve clients’ efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel, CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400