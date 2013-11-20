Sober Living NYC Gets Heads Up from Wellness Expert

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- There have been a variety of residential projects established to support the cause of fighting alcoholism but, none have quite achieved what NYC Sober Living was able to achieve in a short span of time. This is an exclusive upscale men’s sober living arrangement, the only one of its kind in the East Coast to have received the attention of the wellness expert.



This new approach to living has changed the lives of many by giving them an opportunity to learn from the experiences of others and share their thoughts. Residents get to experience a chance to understand the true essence of recovery through service sessions; communication and commitment that help speed up recovery and in general, help with the overall upliftment of the spirit and the body.



Being an upscale sober living project, the residents can expect world class amenities including services of a personal chef, full maid, and weekly sober activities. One aspect which has surpassed the many built in perks to give residents a strong reason to embark the journey of recovery is the fact that the project is tailored to custom fit the needs of the residents living here. Every case is given the same kind of attention as the next and every request is taken seriously to fulfill the individualized needs of the residents here.



The program also endorses the 12 step recovery plan which has been the most popular approach to combating alcoholism worldwide. This is also the only of its kind to become the sober living NYC program to focus on building a holistic wellness approach. The program besides giving the residents an opportunity to curb alcoholism also gives them the chance to ponder on subjects such as compassion, open mindedness, honesty, integrity, humility, willingness and so on.



About NYC Sober Living

This is an upscale men's sober living that focuses on physical fitness, personal growth and character building. These qualities help inculcate a positive sense of worth within the individual which in more than one ways contributes to the long term recovery goals. Being in a quiet and serene neighborhood, the program offers the perfect ambience for investing in physical as well as mental health. Those in need of reliable help can count on this sober living NYC program. To know more log onto



http://nycsoberliving.com/



Media Contact



NYC Sober Living

805 6th Ave, Brooklyn NY 11205

(646) 549-1845

mark@nycsoberliving.com