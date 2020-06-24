Sober Social Network with Landmark Recovery on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the newest podcast episode by Landmark Recovery "Sober Social Network", with host, Zach Crouch, and guests, Beau Mann and Charles Aull, as they discuss the new social networking app made for those within the sober community and the impacts of the opioid epidemic. The episode played live on June 23rd and can be found at Landmark Recovery Radio.



In this episode we are joined by Beau Mann and Charles Aull. Beau is the Founder, President, and CEO for the new app "Sober Grid" which was made for the sober community. Today Beau will tell us what inspired him to create the app along with how the app works and some of his favorite features. After Beau Mann, Charles Aull takes over the conversation. Charles serves as the Public Policy Manager at Greater Louisville Inc. Today he shares with us how the opioid epidemic is impacting Kentucky and what the Louisville Chamber of Commerce is doing to help.



About Beau Mann:

Beau is the Founder, President, and CEO of the new social networking app, Sober Grid. Before discovering Sober Grid, he worked as Business Development Executive at Omniplex. Beau was inspired to create the app "Sober Grid" because he felt as if there needs to be a digital support system for those that are going through recovery and need a sober atmosphere.



About Charles Aull:

Charles serves as the Public Policy Manager at Greater Louisville Inc. Before working in this position, he held the title as Director of the State Legislators Project for Ballotpedia along with being Chief Researcher for The Almanac of American Politics.



About Landmark Recovery:

Landmark Recovery offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Carmel, Louisville, Oklahoma City and Lexington. They also have a sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that is based in Louisville, Kentucky and serves the Medicaid population. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504- 8545 or visit Landmark Recovery .



