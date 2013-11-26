SOBERLINK Provides SOBERINFO for Recovery Resources

Cypress, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- SOBERLINK, Inc., the leader in remote alcohol monitoring, believes recovery from alcohol addiction includes more than just measuring breath alcohol content. While SOBERLINK’s discreet and portable alcohol monitoring system is ideal for those who want to monitor and verify sobriety, there is more to staying sober than alcohol testing. SOBERLINK knows the importance for those struggling with alcohol addiction to hear from others facing the same issues. That is why, before any product development, the first step the company took was to create SOBERINFO, an informational resource website for the sobriety community.



Located at http://www.soberlink.net , SOBERINFO contains a variety of resources such as articles, blog posts, and links to other resources for those who face any type of addiction. Sometimes it helps simply to know that there are others out there dealing with the same problems, and those who are overcoming addiction often receive help from SOBERINFO’s blog entries and community support.



SOBERINFO features blog posts from all around the Internet by authors who understand or have endured the struggles faced by those who are in recovery or those who are helping a loved one overcome addiction. Daily news articles from respected sources deal with everything from addictive behavior to the latest news in the world of alcohol and drug laws. Blogs feature interactive comment sections where readers can share viewpoints, and the site features links to other websites that provide support for those struggling with addiction or for their family members and loved ones.



Every day, SOBERLINK utilizes SOBERINFO to renew its commitment to help deal with the totality of alcohol addiction, rather than solely providing monitoring equipment. With a global dedication to supporting those who are recovering from alcohol issues, SOBERLINK provides much more than a monitoring device. The company hopes that, with the community of experts and peers united through SOBERINFO, those struggling with addiction issues can find help and gain support from the community at large.



About SOBERLINK

SOBERLINK, Inc., is a technology company that develops products to streamline and automate the alcohol monitoring process. SOBERLINK's initial product holds the title of the first smartphone breathalyzer to remotely monitor a person's blood alcohol content. The company was founded in 2010 and is now headquartered in Cypress, CA. Call 714-975-7200 or visit www.soberlink.net to learn more.



For More Information: http://www.soberlink.net