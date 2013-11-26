SOBERLINK's Alcohol Monitoring System Being Used by Professionals

Cypress, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Studies have shown that ten to fifteen percent of physicians and airline pilots will have a problem with addiction during their lifetime. Alcohol is prominent among these populations, and can affect many other professionals as well. Professionals Treatment Programs offer specific treatment elements for attorneys, doctors, airline pilots, and other licensed specialists. A key element for these treatment programs involves intensive monitoring to decrease the risks associated with relapse.



SOBERLINK, Inc., a technology company based in Southern California, has developed a revolutionary breathalyzer designed for discreet remote alcohol monitoring. This wireless, handheld breathalyzer monitors sobriety in order to increase safety when professionals, such as doctors or pilots, are allowed to return to work following treatment for alcoholism.



SOBERLINK is seeing growing interest from both the airline industry and medical boards that are aggressively utilizing this new technology to monitor recovering health professionals within their treatment programs. The innovative alcohol monitoring system is being promoted by some of the most respected doctors in the addiction treatment community, including Dr. Gregory Skipper - Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, and Director of Professional Health Services for Promises Treatment Centers in Los Angeles. The high level of media attention currently surrounding the airline industry, including this summer's blockbuster movie, Flight, and a recent arrest of an airline pilot in Minneapolis, MN, has also attributed to the pertinence of SOBERLINK's alcohol monitoring technology.



Dr. Gregory Skipper is the U.S.'s foremost authority on alcohol monitoring and has worked with SOBERLINK's technology for over a year. According to Dr. Skipper, "Aftercare monitoring programs for airline pilots and other professionals are essential to protect the public when professionals in safety sensitive positions are allowed to return to work.



SOBERLINK is brilliant in its simplicity and comprehensive in its results. It is a tool that will soon replace all other forms of alcohol monitoring." Dr. David Bryman, International Senior Aviation Medical Examiner for the FAA, has also been using SOBERLINK in his program.



"The recent high profile news in the airline industry has simply shed light on the importance of alcohol monitoring in all industries where safety is the utmost importance. SOBERLINK's ease of use now removes the hassle and substantial hurdles that we faced in the past in getting real-time confirmation of alcohol abstinence."



The current SOBERLINK product is a breathalyzer with a built-in camera that wirelessly transmits a person's breath alcohol content (BrAC), GPS location, and real-time photo to secure cloud storage within sixty seconds of taking the breath test. SOBERLINK's Monitoring Web Portal stores unlimited sobriety reports and offers automated features such as text messages reminding clients to test, and direct text or email alerts for the monitoring party upon event of a client violation. The device can be used routinely, multiple times per day, or prior to a flight or surgery in order to confirm the BrAC of the pilot or surgeon. SOBERLINK's real-time reporting and automation create the perfect monitoring tool.



About SOBERLINK, Inc.

SOBERLINK, Inc. is a technology based company that develops products to streamline and automate the alcohol monitoring process. SOBERLINK's initial product holds the title of the first handheld breathalyzer to remotely monitor a person's breath alcohol content using wireless technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is now headquartered in Cypress, CA. Call 714-975-7200 or visit www.soberlink.net to learn more.



Doctors quoted in article available for interview upon request.



Contact:

SOBERLINK, Inc.

Heather Fitzgerald, Marketing Manager

Office: 714-975-7202

Email: heather@soberlink.net

Website: http://www.soberlink.net