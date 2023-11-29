NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide SOC as a Service Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide SOC as a Service market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are AlienVault (United States), BlackStratus (United States), Cygilant (United States), Thales e-Security (United States), Alert Logic (United States), Proficio (United States), Netmagic Solutions (India), Arctic Wolf Networks (United States), AQM Technologies (India), ESDS Software Solution (India).



SOC as a service is a subscription or software based service which monitors and manages enterprises logs, device, clouds, network, and assets for internal IT teams. The services are provided remotely by a third-party team and offer 24/7 monitoring without having to invest a lot of money in security hardware. Moreover, with SOC-as-a-service companies get the kind of protection that stand-alone hardware security systems are unable to offer. It uses the machine and human elements to analyze millions of events in real time. It also offers advanced intelligence gathering, threat assessment, planning, and awareness training.



Opportunities:

- Increase in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions across Small Medium Enterprises

- A mandate to Follow Regulatory and Data Protection Directives for Cyber Defense

- Leveraging Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Technologies for Cyber



Influencing Market Trend

- Shifting To Co-Managed Operations in Partnership with MSSPs and Other Third-Party Vendors to Overcome a Global Shortage of Cybersecurity Talent

- Rapidly Adopting Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Solutions



Market Drivers

- Cumbersome Administration after Threat Detection

- Exponential Rise and Sophistication of Cyber-Attacks

Challenges:

- Scarcity of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals among the Enterprises



Analysis by Application (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database Security, Others), Offering Type (Fully Managed, Co-Managed or Hybrid), Component (Solution, Services {Consulting, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance}), Service Type (Prevention Service, Detection Service, Incident Response Service)



- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [AlienVault (United States), BlackStratus (United States) , Cygilant (United States), Thales e-Security (United States) , Alert Logic (United States) , Proficio (United States) , Netmagic Solutions (India), Arctic Wolf Networks (United States) , AQM Technologies (India) , ESDS Software Solution (India)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global SOC as a Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



