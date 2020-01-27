Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global SOC as a Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global SOC as a Service Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global SOC as a Service.

This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AlienVault (United States), BlackStratus (United States), Cygilant (United States), Thales e-Security (United States), Alert Logic (United States), Proficio (United States), Netmagic Solutions (India), Arctic Wolf Networks (United States), AQM Technologies (India) and ESDS Software Solution (India)



Definition: SOC as a service is a subscription or software based service which monitors and manages enterprises logs, device, clouds, network, and assets for internal IT teams. The services are provided remotely by a third-party team and offer 24/7 monitoring without having to invest a lot of money in security hardware. Moreover, with SOC-as-a-service companies get the kind of protection that stand-alone hardware security systems are unable to offer. It uses the machine and human elements to analyze millions of events in real time. It also offers advanced intelligence gathering, threat assessment, planning, and awareness training.

According to AMA, the Global SOC as a Service market is expected to see growth rate of 25.1%

Market Trend

- Shifting To Co-Managed Operations in Partnership with MSSPs and Other Third-Party Vendors to Overcome a Global Shortage of Cybersecurity Talent

- Rapidly Adopting Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Solutions

Market Drivers

- Cumbersome Administration after Threat Detection

- Exponential Rise and Sophistication of Cyber-Attacks

Opportunities

- Increase in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions across Small Medium Enterprises

- A mandate to Follow Regulatory and Data Protection Directives for Cyber Defense

- Leveraging Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense

Restraints

- Uncertainty of Organizations about Cloud-Based Security Services

Challenges

- Scarcity of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals among the Enterprises



The Global SOC as a Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Application (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database Security, Others), Offering Type (Fully Managed, Co-Managed or Hybrid), Component (Solution, Services {Consulting, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance}), Service Type (Prevention Service, Detection Service, Incident Response Service)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global SOC as a Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global SOC as a Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global SOC as a Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global SOC as a Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global SOC as a Service Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global SOC as a Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Global SOC as a Service Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global SOC as a Service Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



