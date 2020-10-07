SOC as a Service Market to Witness Stunning Growth with CAGR of 25.1%

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- SOC as a service is a subscription or software based service which monitors and manages enterprises logs, device, clouds, network, and assets for internal IT teams. The services are provided remotely by a third-party team and offer 24/7 monitoring without having to invest a lot of money in security hardware. Moreover, with SOC-as-a-service companies get the kind of protection that stand-alone hardware security systems are unable to offer. It uses the machine and human elements to analyze millions of events in real time. It also offers advanced intelligence gathering, threat assessment, planning, and awareness training. According to AMA, the Global SOC as a Service market is expected to see growth rate of 25.1%



AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on SOC as a Service Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for SOC as a Service Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study is AlienVault (United States), BlackStratus (United States), Cygilant (United States), Thales e-Security (United States), Alert Logic (United States), Proficio (United States), Netmagic Solutions (India), Arctic Wolf Networks (United States), AQM Technologies (India) and ESDS Software Solution (India)



Market Trend

- Shifting To Co-Managed Operations in Partnership with MSSPs and Other Third-Party Vendors to Overcome a Global Shortage of Cybersecurity Talent

- Rapidly Adopting Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Solutions



Market Drivers

- Cumbersome Administration after Threat Detection

- Exponential Rise and Sophistication of Cyber-Attacks



Opportunities

- Increase in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions across Small Medium Enterprises

- A mandate to Follow Regulatory and Data Protection Directives for Cyber Defense

- Leveraging Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



1) How Study Have Considered the Impact of COVID-19 / Economic Slowdown of 2020 ?

Analyst at AMA are constantly gathering and conducting survey with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to evaluate study and market estimates. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on SOC as a Service Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



2) Can list of players be customize according to targeted regional geographies to match business objective?

Considering heat map analysis and based on market buzz or voice the profiled list of companies in the report are AlienVault (United States), BlackStratus (United States), Cygilant (United States), Thales e-Security (United States), Alert Logic (United States), Proficio (United States), Netmagic Solutions (India), Arctic Wolf Networks (United States), AQM Technologies (India) and ESDS Software Solution (India)".



** List of companies covered may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger & Acquisition Activity etc. based on the difficulty of survey since data availability needs to be confirmed by research team especially in case of privately held company. Up to 2 players can be added at no additional cost.



3) Can Market be broken down by different set of application and types?

Additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability, feasibility and depending upon timeline and toughness of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be prepared before making any final confirmation.



** 3+ Additional country of your interest can be included at no added cost feasibility test would be conducted by Analyst team of AMA based on the requirement shared and accordingly deliverable time will also be disclosed.



SOC as a Service

by Application (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database Security, Others), Offering Type (Fully Managed, Co-Managed or Hybrid), Component (Solution, Services {Consulting, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance}), Service Type (Prevention Service, Detection Service, Incident Response Service)



To comprehend SOC as a Service market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global SOC as a Service market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



