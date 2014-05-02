SoCal Fire Pits Introduces Water Features

Bishop, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Achieving a balance of modern design and low-key comfort in an outdoor living area is a challenging puzzle. Homeowners want to nurture a cozy atmosphere for guests without sacrificing artful patterns and textures. Orange County knows that a SoCal natural gas or propane fire pit table at www.socalfirepits.com is a special addition to an outdoor living area, creating a warm atmosphere for friends and family. Now, the fire pit table at socalfirepits.com masterminds are thrilled to introduce water features to their premium line of luxury products.



Experts in customization, SoCal’s water features can built in to existing architecture or crafted as stand-alone units. Working closely with each client, SoCal engineers each piece to fit the design and flow of the client’s space. Perfect the ambiance of an evening by adjusting the water from a faint trickle to a downpour. Experiment with a variety of surfaces—glass, stone, or metal—and an array of colors to create the ideal setting within the look and feel of the room. Water features from SoCal achieve that magic balance between tranquil and trendy, modern yet still down-to-earth, and SoCal offers this luxury at prices homeowners can afford.



Whether considering a fire pit www.socalfirepits.com/parts-and-acessories.html table or a water feature, SoCal Fire Pits has the design team, engineering experts, and impeccable customer care experience to take an outdoor living area to the next level.



About SoCal

SoCal is the leading online source for custom-designed fire pits and water features. Based in Orange County, SoCal has affordable options and an excellent team of design and engineering professionals to transform any client’s outdoor living area.



David Cooke

SoCal Fire Pits

80 Running Iron Road

Bishop, California 93514

(951) 805-0314

david@cookefurniture.com

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http://www.socalfirepits.com