SoCal Fire Pits Offers Choice of Natural Gas or Propane

Bishop, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Ordering furniture online has never been easier. Outdoor seating, water features, fire pits, poolside décor—it is all one Google search away. However, the convenience of e-commerce is not without its risks. Customers risk purchasing low-quality materials. They risk shipment delays and damages. Most of all, they forfeit something truly unique, designed just for their space. In an age of pre-fabricated one-size-fits-all mentality, one company is bringing back an important American value to 21-st century furniture design: choice. SoCal Fire Pits are tailored to the individual client and the individual space from design to installation, and the fire pit at www.socalfirepits.com/fire-pit-tables/rectangular-fire-pit-table.html aficionados now offer customers the choice between natural gas or proprane.



When considering adding a fire pit table at www.socalfirepits.com/fire-pit-tables.html?cat=17 to an outdoor living area, SoCal Fire Pits strikes a perfect balance between convenient online shopping and custom design. They work closely with customers to engineer a fire pit installation that coordinates with the design and flow of the room. SoCal offers clients a variety of choices, from deciding between a natural gas or propane fire pit table at www.socalfirepits.com/fire-pit-tables.html , to choosing base materials—copper, stainless steel, or powdercoats. American-made of the finest materials, SoCal fire pit tables qualify for free shipping, and Southern California locals receive free delivery and installation.



SoCal Fire Pits brings the choices back to furniture shopping, consistently delivering excellent, custom designed fire pits, uniquely created for a client’s unique outdoor living space.



About SoCal Fire Pits

Based in Orange County, SoCal Fire Pits is the industry leader in custom-designed high quality fire pits and water features. Transforming outdoor living spaces one happy client at a time, SoCal’s outstanding team of design and engineering professionals create unique fire pits for unique spaces, at prices homeowners can afford.



David Cooke

Cooke Furniture

80 Running Iron Road

Bishop, California 93514

951-805-0314

david@socalfirepits.com

http://www.socalfirepits.com