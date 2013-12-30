Soccer Mat by Sportxioma Company Launches New Fundraiser on Indiegogo Website

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Sportxioma, a company that develops fun and engaging soccer-related games to help kids develop their sport skills, has just launched a fundraiser on the Indiegogo website. The founders of the company hope to raise enough money to produce the SoccerMat (R) Dribble and Trivia Cards Video Game, which is designed to encourage fun exercising for kids.



The innovative video game, which is geared towards kids ages 7 and up, allows them to have a great time and work on their soccer skills, as well as learn about the history of the World Cup in an entertaining and engaging way. Its combination of appealing cartoon characters and 3D animation are sure to appeal to kids.



As an article that accompanies the SoccerMat fundraiser explains, the new video game app can be played by one to four players, and will feature an impressive 60 videos of 3D animations divided into beginner, intermediate and advanced levels, as well as 240 “virtual cards” that help to illustrate the proper positioning of the feet and the soccer ball, and 56 trivia questions about the history of the World Cup. The Brazil 2014 World Cup app for kids is sure to capture kids’ attention for hours at a time.



The timing for the development and release of the SoccerMat is perfect; as the article noted, many people are concerned about rising rates of childhood obesity and lack of exercise in kids.



“The playing dynamic of the SoccerMat (R) Video Game is similar to that of any other card game and that´s what makes it practical and easy to learn,” the article said, adding that each set of "virtual cards" of the video game is visualized as a 3-D animation of an exercise sequence that is then performed on the SoccerMat.



“It also focuses on hard to develop skills such as creativity, since the exercise sequences in SoccerMat (R) are organized in a Lego-like structure that allows young players to combine the different sequences any way they like and also improvise to create their own sequences when the card that they get prompts them to.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about the SoccerMat fundraiser is welcome to visit the company’s page on the Indiegogo website at any time; there they can learn more about the innovative game, as well as how donors will be rewarded for their contributions.



About Sportxioma and the Soccer Mat

Sportxioma is a company that creates soccer games that are designed to help develop sports skills in kids. The company recently launched a fundraiser on the Indiegogo website to help raise money to produce the SoccerMat (R) Dribble and Trivia Cards Video Game. For more information, please visit http://soccermat.com/