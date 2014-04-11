SoCheapCreditSweep.com Offers a DIY Credit Repair Method Called "Credit Sweep to Fix Your Credit"

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2014 -- SoCheapCreditSweep.com is here to show people exactly how they can achieve a 700+ credit score by performing their own credit sweep. They won't need to pay any expensive third-party companies, and results will be attained in under 21 days!



This information is offered to people at just a fraction of the cost that some of the other credit repair firms in the market usually charge. And, the customers need not shell out hundreds or thousands of dollars when they seek assistance from the firm.



Announcing about this new method at a press meet, the founder of the firm stated - “There is something relatively new in the credit repair industry which has proven to work much faster, and is in most cases, a permanent solution to the negative items removal. It’s called Credit Sweep! With this, all the negative things like inquiries, collections, public records, judgments, bankruptcies, and other types of bad credit reported on your credit report simply vanish without a trace!”



The company claims to remove all negative things in the credit report in less than 21 days with its secret, effective technique, ensuring that the credit score shoots higher.



Elaborating about this new technique, he further announced - “We now educate people about a method called Credit Sweep, which is a very efficient technique for repairing bad credit and legally enforces the laws of the Federal Credit Reporting Act to assist Americans repair their poor credit reports by eliminating misleading, inaccurate, and unverified info and/or people that are victims of fraud and/or identity/theft.”



For those wondering how to fix your credit , Credit Sweep is the way to go for great results in a short period of time. So, get a copy of this amazing of the eBook, before the prices go up!



About SoCheapCreditSweep.com

SoCheapCreditSweep.com, comprised of credit repair experts, wrote an educational eBook that has been successful in helping people repair their poor credit scores. They empower people with the tools, contacts, and procedures they need to take control over their own credit score without the need to hire very expensive credit repair companies!



Contact: http://socheapcreditsweep.com/