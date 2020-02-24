Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- The Global Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. Some of the key players in the Global Social Analytics for Marketing Leader market are NetBase, Brandwatch, Oracle, Sysomos, Crimson Hexagon, Clarabridge, Digimind, Socialbakers, Sprinklr, Adobe, Synthesio.



Social analytics is the process of collecting, measuring, analyzing and interpreting the results of interactions and associations among people, topics, and ideas from social media sources. This market examines social analytics solutions covering social monitoring, text analytics, sentiment analysis, image analysis and emojis.



NetBase, Brandwatch, Oracle, Sysomos, Crimson Hexagon, Clarabridge, Digimind, Socialbakers, Sprinklr, Adobe, Synthesio



Web Services APIs, Thin Client Applications



Social Monitoring, Text Analytics, Sentiment Analysis, Image Analysis & Others



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) & Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



? Buying patterns (e.g. comfort & convenience, economical, pride)

? Buying behavior (e.g. seasonal, usage rate)

? Lifestyle (e.g. health conscious, family orientated, community active)

? Expectations (e.g. service, quality, risk, influence)



The report highlights Social Analytics for Marketing Leader market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.



