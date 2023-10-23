NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Social Analytics Service Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Social Analytics Service market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Oracle (United States), Hootsuite (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Adobe Inc. (United States), NetBase Solutions, Inc. (United States), Brandwatch (United Kingdom), Socialbakers (Czechia), Sprinklr (United States), Synthesio, Inc. (United States), Clarabridge (United States), Sprout Social (United States), Social Solutions Global (United States).



Social analytics service involves monitoring, measuring, analyzing, and interpreting the social interactions on social media platforms. It analyses the relationship of topics, ideas, people, and content, the interactions are done in the workplace and external-facing communities. It provides effectiveness and efficiency in the process of engaging and analyzing social media campaigns on the platform.



Market Drivers

- Demand for the Social Analytics for Customer Relationship Management

- Growing Consumption of Social Media Platform in Various Organisations



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Popularity of Customer Service Channel

- Adoption of Social Analytics Service for Branding



Opportunities:

- Introduction of Business Intelligence in Social Analytics Service



Challenges:

- Stiff Competition in the Social Analytics Service Market



Analysis by Type (Software Services, Consulting Services), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises (1000+ Users), Medium-Sized Enterprise (499-1000 Users), Small Enterprises (1-499 Users)), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), Features (Sentiment Analysis, Topic Modeling, Social KPIs and Metrics, Audit and Assessment, Research and Insights, Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Oracle (United States), Hootsuite (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Adobe Inc. (United States), NetBase Solutions, Inc. (United States), Brandwatch (United Kingdom), Socialbakers (Czechia), Sprinklr (United States), Synthesio, Inc. (United States), Clarabridge (United States), Sprout Social (United States), Social Solutions Global (United States)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Social Analytics Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



