Social and Emotional Learning Market Size Predicted to Gain USD 7.8 Billion by 2027

Solutions segment to account for largest market share during the forecast period



SEL platforms, programs, and assessment tools make up SEL solutions. Education professionals (schools/districts, teachers, parents, and communities) employ SEL platforms to support kids in developing their emotions, traits, empathy, connections, goals, responsibilities, and decision-making skills. Lessons, movies, and interactive modules in the form of audio, videos, games, and stories are available on these platforms. Only a few SEL providers make their SEL programs printable. The emotional and social development of pupils has long been a priority for educators in their experiential learning activities. As a result, educators all around the world are aggressively deploying SEL platforms. The operations are suspended for several stakeholders, including schools, districts, and NGOs. The usage of platforms has increased more rapidly in recent years. Because platforms may integrate new solutions over existing ones, their use has risen more quickly in recent years. These, however, cost a little more than standalone software. Spending on non-essentials has decreased as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, and money has been saved in case of another financial crisis. Consequently, this has had an impact on SEL market expenditure as well.



SEL platforms is estimated to record largest market share during forecast period



The SEL platform, accessible in both online and offline formats, gives students the power to learn about social and emotional skills and a foundation on which to build their personal and professional journeys. The key competencies, according to CASEL's frameworks, are self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relational skills, and responsibly making decisions. Pre-K and kindergarten, elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools can all use the SEL platform. Worldwide, social groups and health organizations use it as well. The platform addresses abilities including friendship, self-esteem, behaviors, emotional recognition, hygiene, and play skills, in addition to conversation topics, self-regulation, school rules, problem-solving, basic and advanced conversational skills, situational awareness, and nonverbal communication.



Most suppliers provide evidence- and research-based SEL curricula. Most vendors provide educators with an SEL curriculum supported by data and research. These SEL platforms are equipped with a wide range of social and emotional skills that aid decision-makers in the educational sector in adjusting to the shifting social environment.



North America to record highest market share in social and emotional learning market



In this study, North America is comprised of the US and Canada. It is one of the world's most technologically advanced areas. The area has a well-connected sophisticated infrastructure, enabling SEL businesses to provide their customers with high-quality services. Through its network architecture, it provides the world's most cutting-edge and quick services. The early deployment of cloud and mobile technology in North America has also been a significant factor in accepting SEL solutions to increase worker effectiveness and productivity. The biggest market vendors, including Committee for Children, EVERFI, Nearpod, Illuminate Education, and Panorama Education, are present. They are a major growth driver for the North American social and emotional learning industries. Schools and institutions around the region were forced to close and conduct classes remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many students suffer from mental health problems such as grief, worry, and sadness as a result of this. As these unpleasant feelings build up, it becomes harder to think clearly, make wise choices, act socially and productively, and use your mental resources. However, in order to address these problems, the federal and state governments are putting into place laws that are crucial in fostering the development of SEL programs across states and districts.



Key and innovative vendors in the social and emotional learning market are Committee for Children (US), EVERFI (US), Nearpod (US), Illuminate Education (US), Panorama Education (US), SchoolMint (US), Newsela (US), Playworks (US), Wings for Kids (US), Rethink Ed (US), Move This World (US), Positive Action (US), Growing Leaders (US), 7 Mindsets (US), Ori Learning (US), The Conover Company (US), Imagine Learning (US), Navigate360 (US), Peekapak (Canada), Paths Program LLC (US), Brighten Learning (US), Aperture Education (US), Taproot Learning (US), MeandMine (US), Base Education (US), Everyday Speech (US), Mozoom (Canada), Wayfinder (Canada), HeyKiddo (US), Classcraft (Canada), Tamboro (Brazil), and Persona Education (UK).



