Social and Emotional Learning Market Size, Share, and Growth Factors : A Global Forecast to 2027

Solutions segment to account for largest market share during the forecast period



SEL platforms, programs, and assessment tools make up SEL solutions. Education professionals (schools/districts, teachers, parents, and communities) employ SEL platforms to support kids in developing their emotions, traits, empathy, connections, goals, responsibilities, and decision-making skills. Lessons, movies, and interactive modules in the form of audio, videos, games, and stories are available on these platforms. Only a few SEL providers make their SEL programs printable. The emotional and social development of pupils has long been a priority for educators in their experiential learning activities. As a result, educators all around the world are aggressively deploying SEL platforms. The operations are suspended for several stakeholders, including schools, districts, and NGOs. The usage of platforms has increased more rapidly in recent years. Because platforms may integrate new solutions over existing ones, their use has risen more quickly in recent years. These, however, cost a little more than standalone software. Spending on non-essentials has decreased as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, and money has been saved in case of another financial crisis. Consequently, this has had an impact on SEL market expenditure as well.



SEL platforms is estimated to record largest market share during forecast period



The SEL platform, accessible in both online and offline formats, gives students the power to learn about social and emotional skills and a foundation on which to build their personal and professional journeys. The key competencies, according to CASEL's frameworks, are self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relational skills, and responsibly making decisions. Pre-K and kindergarten, elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools can all use the SEL platform. Worldwide, social groups and health organizations use it as well. The platform addresses abilities including friendship, self-esteem, behaviors, emotional recognition, hygiene, and play skills, in addition to conversation topics, self-regulation, school rules, problem-solving, basic and advanced conversational skills, situational awareness, and nonverbal communication.



Most suppliers provide evidence- and research-based SEL curricula. Most vendors provide educators with an SEL curriculum supported by data and research. These SEL platforms are equipped with a wide range of social and emotional skills that aid decision-makers in the educational sector in adjusting to the shifting social environment.



North America to record highest market share in social and emotional learning market



In this study, North America is comprised of the US and Canada. It is one of the world's most technologically advanced areas. The area has a well-connected sophisticated infrastructure, enabling SEL businesses to provide their customers with high-quality services. Through its network architecture, it provides the world's most cutting-edge and quick services. The early deployment of cloud and mobile technology in North America has also been a significant factor in accepting SEL solutions to increase worker effectiveness and productivity. The biggest market vendors, including Committee for Children, EVERFI, Nearpod, Illuminate Education, and Panorama Education, are present. They are a major growth driver for the North American social and emotional learning industries. Schools and institutions around the region were forced to close and conduct classes remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many students suffer from mental health problems such as grief, worry, and sadness as a result of this. As these unpleasant feelings build up, it becomes harder to think clearly, make wise choices, act socially and productively, and use your mental resources. However, in order to address these problems, the federal and state governments are putting into place laws that are crucial in fostering the development of SEL programs across states and districts.



Market Players



Key and innovative vendors in the social and emotional learning market are Committee for Children (US), EVERFI (US), Nearpod (US), Illuminate Education (US), Panorama Education (US), SchoolMint (US), Newsela (US), Playworks (US), Wings for Kids (US), Rethink Ed (US), Move This World (US), Positive Action (US), Growing Leaders (US), 7 Mindsets (US), Ori Learning (US), The Conover Company (US), Imagine Learning (US), Navigate360 (US), Peekapak (Canada), Paths Program LLC (US), Brighten Learning (US), Aperture Education (US), Taproot Learning (US), MeandMine (US), Base Education (US), Everyday Speech (US), Mozoom (Canada), Wayfinder (Canada), HeyKiddo (US), Classcraft (Canada), Tamboro (Brazil), and Persona Education (UK).



Key Dynamic Factors For Social and Emotional Learning Market:



Reforms in education with a focus on holistic growth:



The significance of social and emotional skills has gained more attention as a result of educational reforms that place an emphasis on holistic development. To foster well-rounded persons, schools and institutions are incorporating SEL programmes into their curricula.



Initiatives for Mental Health Awareness and Well-Being:



Interest in SEL programmes has increased as a result of rising awareness of mental health issues and the importance of emotional wellbeing. These programmes give people, especially students, the tools they need to deal with stress, anxiety, and other mental health issues.



Advances in technology and digital learning platforms:



The delivery of SEL content is made easier by technologically enhanced learning platforms and applications. Digital technologies and interactive platforms increase engagement, improving the usability and efficacy of SEL programmes for students of all ages.



Participation of parents and the community:



Parents, carers, and the larger community are becoming more involved in recognising the value of SEL. The development of the market is aided by cooperative efforts made to promote SEL by communities, families, and schools.



Business emphasis on soft skills:



Employers are becoming more aware of the value of social and emotional competencies in the workplace. Corporate training initiatives now include SEL components to improve workers' abilities in collaboration, leadership, communication, and conflict resolution.



Support for funding and policy:



Government initiatives that sponsor SEL projects and emphasise its integration in educational frameworks have a big impact on the market. Support from policymakers encourages adoption and execution on a larger scale.



Evidence-Based Practises and Research:



The market is driven by ongoing research and the availability of empirical evidence demonstrating the beneficial effects of SEL interventions. Schools and organisations are more likely to spend money on SEL initiatives that have a track record of success.



Response to Crisis and Trauma:



The demand for SEL treatments to support people in coping with trauma and developing resilience has increased as a result of situations like natural catastrophes, civil unrest, or the COVID-19 pandemic. SEL initiatives help emotional regulation and the development of a sense of belonging and support.



Initiatives for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)



Integrating DEI principles into SEL programmes is becoming more and more important. Through SEL, diverse viewpoints may be addressed while also encouraging inclusivity and understanding.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



As the importance of social and emotional skills in education and personal development becomes more widely recognised, there is increased competition in the social and emotional learning (SEL) industry. Government agencies, non-profit groups, educational institutions, and EdTech firms are significant market participants. Education institutions are implementing SEL programmes more frequently to improve the entire learning process and give pupils important life skills. SEL information is delivered interactively and engagingly by EdTech companies via digital platforms, making it more approachable and appealing to students. Non-profit organisations frequently play a crucial role in raising awareness of SEL and arguing for its inclusion in school curricula.



The SEL market can be divided into categories according on distribution method, age range, end-user, and region. SEL programmes can be offered in-person classroom settings, online environments, or through a hybrid model that combines both. Early childhood (preschool and elementary) to middle and high school, as well as adult learning and professional development, are all included in the age group segmentation. K–12 schools, colleges and universities, workplaces, and community organisations are among the venues where SEL programmes are used as end-users. Every section offers different chances and difficulties. For instance, SEL programmes for younger age groups may make an emphasis on fundamental abilities like emotional control and social interaction, whereas programmes for the workplace may concentrate on leadership, communication, and conflict resolution abilities.



The adoption and demand for SEL programmes varies depending on cultural, educational, and economic variables, hence it is essential to split the market by region. The adoption of SEL programmes is more common in developed regions that place a high value on holistic education and mental health awareness. To foster well-rounded individuals and treat mental health challenges, emerging countries are also observing a growing interest in integrating SEL into their educational systems.



Innovation in programme content and delivery strategies, strategic alliances between educational institutions and EdTech firms, research and development initiatives to confirm the efficacy of SEL programmes, and efforts to customise programmes to meet the diverse needs of various age groups and cultures all contribute to the competitive environment in the SEL market.



