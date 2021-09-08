Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Predicted to Grow $5.6 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2021 -- According to a new market research report "Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market by Component (Solutions (SEL Platform and SEL Assessment Tool), Services), Core Competencies, Type, End User (Pre-K, Elementary Schools, Middle and High Schools), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2021 to USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.7% during the forecast period. The Social and Emotional Learning Market is fuelled by the growing support and awareness programmes by the government. SEL helps students develop necessary soft skills to efficiently manage emotions and anger and build strong relationships with peers in the school as well as society. Thus, government organizations are emphasizing child education by making SEL programs an integral part of academic education, starting from early elementary schools to higher education.



By Component, the Solutions segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period



The Solutions segment of the Social and Emotional Learning Market is projected to hold the larger market size in 2021. SEL solutions help students work on their emotions, feelings, empathy, relationships, goals, responsibilities and make informed decisions. The Solutions segment is further classified into SEL platform and SEL Assessment Tools.



By Solutions, the SEL Assessment Tool segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Under the Solutions segment, the SEL Assessment Tool segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. SEL assessment tool refers to software that allows teachers and parents to assess and measure SEL skills for K-12 students. This tool helps educators measure the impact of the SEL program on students and make informed decisions accordingly.



By region, North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



North America holds a strong position in the global Social and Emotional Learning Market, due to the presence of most of the top Social and Emotional Learning vendors such as Committee for Children, EVERFI, Nearpod, Illuminate Education, and Panorama Education. The region offers the most innovative and fastest services available in the world through its network infrastructure. North America has also witnessed the earliest adoption of cloud and mobile technologies, which has been a significant booster for adopting SEL solutions to improve learning experience and mental health well being.



Market Players



Major vendors in the Social and Emotional Learning Market include Committee for Children (US), EVERFI (US), Nearpod (US), Illuminate Education (US), Panorama Education (US), Hero K12 (US), Playworks (US), Newsela (US), Wings for Kids (US), and Rethink Ed (US).



