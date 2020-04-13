Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2025 Major Players Crimson Hexagon, Evolve24, Google, HP, IBM

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Business intelligence software is an important tool or application used by organizations to analyze data and make improved real-time market decisions. Traditionally, business intelligence was used only for reporting, designing dashboards, and resolving queries. Its goal was to track key business performance and metrics.



During 2017 the cloud-based social intelligence solutions segment accounted for almost 70% of the total share of the market and dominated the industry. Cloud-based solutions come with a regular minimal payment and eliminates the need for making a large one-time investment and also the periodic expenses for maintenance and updates. Predictable expenses, no requirement of a powerful local server, minimal requirement of skilled personnel, and free upgrades are additional benefits that will induce more businesses to prefer hosted business intelligence solutions in the next few years.



The enterprises segment dominated the social business intelligence market during 2017. This segment includes several industries such as retail, IT, BFSI, healthcare, and telecommunication. These industries use business intelligence for predictive analysis as it helps them in segmenting products and services based on the preference of their customers. The higher adoption of business intelligence software by SMEs, the rise in a number of online retail customers, and the favorable government policies in the healthcare and BFSI industries will drive the growth of this market segment.



In 2018, the global Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- IBM

- Oracle

- SAP

- SAS Institute

- Adobe Systems

- Attensity Group

- Beevolve

- Clarabridge

- Crimson Hexagon

- Evolve24

- Google

- HP

- Kapow Software/ Kofax

- Lithium Technologies

- NetBase Solutions

- Radian6/Salesforce

- Sysomos

- Cision



Segment by Type:

- On-premises

- Cloud



Segment by Application:

- SMEs

- Large Enterprises



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Forecast

4.5.1. Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Social Business Intelligence (BI) Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



