Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants – Oracle, Adobe Systems, Attensity, Beevolve

Definition and Brief Overview of Social Business Intelligence (BI):

Social business intelligence is a set of process and technologies design to analyse data from social sources including, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and others, it often used with ordinary reporting and BI methods to help organizations to make better data-driven decisions. Traditional Business intelligence mainly focused on delivering intelligence from data warehouses, databases, rather than directly from other users. Social BI is bringing collaborative experience, a broader range of data from different sources into the BI environments. The use of a new social layer with BI technologies offering a tremendous amount of new data can help to improve business hence the demand for it is increased.



Market Trend:

Discovery Of Data through Visual Analytics and Their Provision of Mobile Support and Cloud Deployment



Market Drivers:

Growing Inclination of the User towards Social Networking Sites

Increasing Adoption of Cloud and Data-Driven Decision-Making Techniques



Opportunities:

For Social Business Intelligence the Technology Advancement Such As Use of Artificial Intelligence, Collaborative BI, Embedded BI, and Cloud Analytics Is Offering the Growth Opportunities



Challenges:

Privacy and Security Issues Arising While Using Cloud-Based Service



The Global Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Text analytics, Predictive analytics, Sentiment analytics, Others), Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises, Government Organizations), End Users (Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Device supports (Computers, Mobile, Others), Components (Services, Software)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Social Business Intelligence (BI) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Social Business Intelligence (BI)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Social Business Intelligence (BI) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



