Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (United States), Adobe Systems (United States), Attensity (Germany), Beevolve (India), Clarabridge (United States), Crimson Hexagon (United States), Google (United States)



Definition:

Social business intelligence is a set of process and technologies design to analyse data from social sources including, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and others, it often used with ordinary reporting and BI methods to help organizations to make better data-driven decisions. Traditional Business intelligence mainly focused on delivering intelligence from data warehouses, databases, rather than directly from other users. Social BI is bringing collaborative experience, a broader range of data from different sources into the BI environments. The use of a new social layer with BI technologies offering a tremendous amount of new data can help to improve business hence the demand for it is increased.



Market Opportunities:

For Social Business Intelligence the Technology Advancement Such As Use of Artificial Intelligence, Collaborative BI, Embedded BI, and Cloud Analytics Is Offering the Growth Opportunities



Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Cloud and Data-Driven Decision-Making Techniques

Growing Inclination of the User towards Social Networking Sites



Market Challenges:

Privacy and Security Issues Arising While Using Cloud-Based Service



Market Trends:

Discovery Of Data through Visual Analytics and Their Provision of Mobile Support and Cloud Deployment



The Global Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Text analytics, Predictive analytics, Sentiment analytics, Others), Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises, Government Organizations), End Users (Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Device supports (Computers, Mobile, Others), Components (Services, Software)



Global Social Business Intelligence (BI) market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



