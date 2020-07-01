Social Business Intelligence Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- Future Market Insights presents a comprehensive analysis of the global social business intelligence market in a new publication titled 'Social Business Intelligence Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026'. In this report, Future Market Insights has focussed on offering detailed insights and in-depth research on the global social business intelligence market over a 10 year forecast period 2016 – 2026. In this report, we have covered the important factors driving the expansion of the global social business intelligence market, untapped opportunities for market players in this field, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the global social business intelligence market and other insights across various key segments.



In addition, we have identified the key drivers and restraints affecting the development of the global social business intelligence market. Changing trends are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip the client with exhaustive information about the market resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly and indirectly affect the performance of the global social business intelligence market are also incorporated in the report.



Report Description



This research report provides detailed analysis of the global social business intelligence market performance and offers insights on the various factors driving popularity of these solutions. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of key stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on social business intelligence applications across different regions globally.



The report starts with an overview of the global social business intelligence market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the global social business intelligence market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.



Market Segmentation



By Deployment Type



Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise



By Size of Enterprise



BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Consumer Goods and Retail

Travel and Tourism

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others



By Vertical



On-premise

Cloud-based



By Region



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa



A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for social business intelligence across the different regions. The report provides a detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS analysis.



The report further provides a detailed analysis of the global social business intelligence market across various countries in the assessed regions. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the global social business intelligence market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe) APEJ (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of APEJ), Japan, MEA (North Africa, South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of MEA).



In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in the global social business intelligence market portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global social business intelligence value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global social business intelligence market.



Research Methodology



To calculate global social business intelligence market size, we have considered revenue contribution of social business intelligence solution vendors, along with the social business intelligence penetration in various regions. Forecasting models are developed in order to quantify the impact of each of these factors on industry spending. A forecast scenario for each causative factor is then created and the contribution of each factor on a prospective basis is identified. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the global social business intelligence market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global social business intelligence market will develop in the future.



Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses based on the technology trends. In addition, we have not only conducted our forecasts in terms of CAGR, but have also analysed the global social business intelligence market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.



As previously highlighted, the global social business intelligence market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of deployment type, size of enterprise, vertical, and based on different regions are analysed in terms of basis point share to understand each individual segment's relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends governing the global social business intelligence market. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global social business intelligence market.