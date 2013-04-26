Social Business Services in the Cloud: Market and Forecast Analysis 2013 - 2018 :MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Enterprise organizations are challenged with adopting optimized social business practices while integrating global teams, driving innovation, and increased productivity.The promise of Social Business Services in the Cloud is to transform customer information into a competitive advantage through a combination of insights and real-time customer experience/perceptions. Actionable information is derived through leveraging Big Data and related analytics.



Deployment to date indicate great potential with revenue improvements of 28% and 108% positive ROI.Despite great opportunities, deployment and operational challenges remain, including ensuring reliable and secure infrastructure, secured system, and network management.



This research analyzes the enterprise social software platform market and cloud deployment ranging from SMBs to enterprise-level organizations. The report includes SWOT analysis and comparative analysis by vendor, product, and solution. The report provides forecast analysis and a view into the future of Social Business Services in the Cloud.



Target Audience:



Network operators

Social networking companies

Cloud infrastructure companies

Enterprise companies of all types

Social and cloud application developers



Key Findings:



A landmark year for social/cloud in the enterprise, 2013 marks at least 50% of global enterprise will adopting social collaboration

IBM is ranked number one among social platform vendors with considerable customer market share and will remain be the same

The enterprise social and cloud collaboration software platform marketplace revenue is predicted to reach US$ 5.9 billion by 2018

Worldwide enterprise collaborative IT spending is expected to grow at 26.1% CAGR representing an overall $ Trillion opportunity by 2018



Companies/Organizations in Report:



IBM, Salesforce, Microsoft, Yammer, NewsGator, Jive, Telligent, Socialtext, Mzinga, Communispace, Lithium, SucessFactors, Citrix, Oracle, Saba, Cisco, Orange, Accenture, Alcatel-Lucent, Dell, Siemens, Liveperson, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Ford, Satel Oy, Pt Bambu Desa, Ferring Italy, CME Federal Credit Union, American Family Insurance, Add Council & DDB



